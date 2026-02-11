Boosting ROI in Untapped Marketing Channels

Boosting ROI in 2026 depends on many tactics within a solid marketing strategy that leverages multiple channels. But with so much competition, especially online, what might these be? From targeting LLMs to digital marketing, here are some of the best examples.

Community Driven Platforms

The internet is still a community-driven platform, no matter how much AI is being used. Some of the best information comes from people, and indeed, AI LLMs are trained on discussions, white papers, and new articles created by humans. To really accelerate ROI and drive sales, targeted ads are much more powerful than blanket attacks, and placement in a newsletter sponsorship, a social media niche video, or a static but strategically placed banner is still powerful today.

Improving LLM Visibility

Large language models (LLMs) are becoming the go-to source of information. In fact, Google has replaced top search results on traditional SERPs with Gemini’s LLM results, known as AI Overviews. Google has made this move because they understand that people want information as quickly as possible. To this end, you can target LLMs with the new type of SEO known as GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) to improve the chance of inclusion in a query.

Boosting ROI in 2026 with Niche Collabs

The power of influencer marketing can’t be denied these days. It is such a lucrative channel that 77% of brands partner with influencers, according to recent studies. In fact, you can expect an ROI of 3-18 times the investment, though this depends heavily on the niche and the collaborator’s popularity. Either way, working with known influencers is one of the best untapped marketing hacks any business can pursue today.

Digital Out-of-Home Ads

It is believed we are bombarded with thousands of ads per day, no matter where we are. When using our phones, sitting at a desktop, or watching TV, ads are part of the normal day for most people. However, any reliable campaign targets a specific user audience everywhere, including outside the home. Digital out-of-home (DooH) ads are evolving from static billboards to digital signage and even interactive screens (QR codes, touchscreens, etc.) to engage customers more.

AI-Powered Personalization

Of course, AI can boost ROI when used effectively. It is a common misconception that email is dead, and rather, the opposite is true. Sure, there are fancier ways to target ads and engage with customers. However, good old email still has a lot of value, and it’s one of the cheaper ways to advertise. With AI, you can build and automate highly relevant email ad campaigns that deliver increased sales with a huge ROI average of $36 for every $1 spent!

Summary

Community-driven platforms such as social media are among the most underused methods to boost ROI in 2026. As most teams focus on LLMs and SEO, you can also expect gains with niche-influencer collaboration, and email campaigns can skyrocket with the help of AI tools.