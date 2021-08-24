BusinessFinance

The Company You Built Isn’t Performing Well

Todd Smekens August 24, 2021
Photo by Taylor Grote on Unsplash

What Steps Can You Take Now To Make An Immediate Impact

Building a small business can be a lot of fun. But if it doesn’t perform, you can wind up with all sorts of problems. 

The fact of the matter is that most companies wind up failing. This is because they either bootstrap, or start with too little money, get their pricing wrong, are overly optimistic about sales, or don’t recognize their weaknesses. 

The good news is that all of these things are growing pains. But, unfortunately, they affect the vast majority of companies – even those with ample VC funding. 

If you’ve built a company, but it isn’t performing, take a look at the following ideas. 

Change How You Approach Your Business

When your business isn’t doing what you want it to do, it can make you feel overly negative. You worry whether it’ll ever perform in the way you intend. 

Unfortunately, this negative inner voice can hold you back. Having your mind tell you that you’re going to fail every five minutes actually can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. 

Try to change the way you approach your business. If you need to, speak to a business transformation consultant. Give yourself a positive, flexible mindset and never assume that your company has to succeed. Go with the flow. 

Re-Focus On Your Clients

If you have existing clients, focus on them as much as you can. Often, they are your best asset. If you can convince them that you offer the best service in your industry, they will share the news with the people around them. This can increase the referral traffic, allowing you to keep clients coming through the door. 

Better Organize Your Business

Business owners can sometimes overlook the organization of their businesses which leads to lost time, money, and reputation. However, streamlining everything brings a host of intangible benefits, including reducing the amount of stress in your life. 

Take Steps to Improve Your Cash Flow

Around four out of five small businesses face cash flow issues at some point in their lives. That’s because they don’t plot out when money is coming in or going out. 

If you can, create a cash flow forecast. This will allow you to see your long-term performance and when sales are likely to occur. This way, you can plot out how much cash you are likely to have on hand at any given moment. 

Yes – plotting out your cash flow trajectory is a tedious process. But if you can do it properly, you won’t end up in a situation where you are out of money, wondering how you will pay staff wages. 

Cut Unnecessary Costs

Small businesses can get into a habit of accumulating unnecessary costs. If you can, trim off any excess and focus on the areas you need to spend money on to keep your company alive. Do you have to travel as much, for instance? Can you renegotiate your rent? Changes like these don’t usually have a material impact on the long-run performance of your brand, and they can help it function better in the short term.

Todd Smekens

Journalist, consultant, publisher, and servant-leader with a passion for truth-seeking. Enjoy motorcycling, meditation, and spending quality time with my daughter and rescue hound. Spiritually-centered first and foremost. Lived in multiple states within the USA and frequent traveler to the mountains.

