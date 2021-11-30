About Middletown Media

Middletown Media is an independent news outlet with over fifty-thousand global subscribers. Our focus is to bring back the power to the Fourth Estate by holding the government, media, and private sector accountable.

Todd Smekens is the Founder with over a decade in journalism and publishing:

In the 1930s, a sociological study called the “Middletown Studies” dubbed Muncie, Indiana the “microcosm of the USA.”

Many writers have traveled here to gain perspective about the USA’s ongoing “democracy” project – a decaying automotive hub turned UniverCity.

An oligarchic-controlled community where the aging class structure is easily identified as are the systemic racial boundaries.

The community struggles to create a new identity in a post-capitalist America.

Middletown Media has acquired the digital assets Muncie Voice and Muncie Matters. Middletown Media has a growing subscriber base across the globe focusing on Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We have quality journalists and writers across the country who contribute to our digital news site and utilize long-form journalism to give readers an informed view requiring critical thinking. We are not propaganda media. Our role as the free press is to hold the powerful in government accountable.

In the Atlantic North, the governments are oligarchies who have captured the media and both political parties. Therefore, our role is to hold the oligarchs, media, and the politicians they control accountable.