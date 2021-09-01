Finance

Top 3 Reasons to Use a Robo-Advisor for Investing

September 1, 2021
Are you looking for a lucrative way to make passive income? Are you wanting to diversify your real estate portfolio? Do you need new investment ideas? Is your knowledge of trading stocks limited?

If any of the above questions fit your current situation, maybe Robo-advisors can help. According to Investopedia:

Robo-advisors are digital platforms that provide automated, algorithm-driven financial planning services with little to no human supervision. A typical robo-advisor collects information from clients about their financial situation and future goals through an online survey and then uses the data to offer advice and automatically invest client assets.

The best robo-advisors offer easy account setup, robust goal planning, account services, portfolio management, security features, attentive customer service, comprehensive education, and low fees.

Here are the top three reasons you may want to use a Robo-advisor:

1. Convenience and ease of use

The goal of Robo-advisors is user convenience. This is ideal if you’re new to investing. In addition, you can access them anytime, anywhere, without having to make an appointment with a financial advisor in person.

2. No minimum balance

There are many low-cost options to choose from, and many won’t ask for a minimum balance. But, again, this is better if you’re starting and are a little apprehensive about investing large sums of money.

3. Access to cutting edge technology

Robo-advisors rely on advanced algorithms and AI technology to achieve accuracy and personalized results. As a result, you can enjoy the benefits of automated investment services with minimal human intervention.

Here is an infographic with a few more investment tips for beginners:

