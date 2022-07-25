What Are The Health Benefits Of Probiotics?

As strange as it may sound, probiotics are living microorganisms that humans can ingest through food or drink, which will then help the body be more healthy. You might have seen TV ads talking about how good they are and the different ways you can include them in your diet. So what exactly are the health benefits of probiotics?

Gut

Probiotics promote a healthy balance of the bacteria within the gut, which can cause all sorts of painful or nasty illnesses if out of balance. The gut bacteria can become unbalanced for several reasons, including disease, poor diet, and antibiotics. This can lead to digestive issues, allergies, obesity, and mental health problems. IBS is another illness that can occur if the bacteria in your gut is out of balance, but you can buy probiotic supplements to help you.

Keeping your gut healthy is vital for many reasons – it is your ‘second brain’ in essence because it is where 100 million neurotransmitters are; it’s the only part of the body (apart from the brain itself) with its nervous system. So the phrase ‘trust your gut’ is something we should all take to heart.

If you find that you are taking the opportunity to eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in probiotics yet still suffer from stomach or gut issues, this could be a warning sign that you must check out. There are many illnesses and conditions relating to your gut, digestion, and stomach, with IBS likely being the most common. You may simply be allergic to a particular food or even have a mild sensitivity, so it's best to get things checked out if you make a conscious change to improve your diet yet still experience stomach pain.

Mental Health

Probiotics are no substitute for professional help for mental health issues, but they can alleviate some symptoms of depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism, and stress for a short while. In addition, studies reveal that benefits continue for up to eight weeks after using them. Probiotics might even be able to improve memory.

Teeth

Your mouth is part of your digestive tract and is where digestion begins. Keeping the healthy bacteria in your mouth happy will improve digestion, making it quicker and easier when it gets to your stomach. This will also keep your teeth healthier as food's acids and sugars will get broken down more quickly. Finally, as a bonus, it will also keep your breath smelling better.

Heart

Probiotics can lower bad cholesterol and blood pressure, significantly benefiting the heart’s health. However, bile is the problem regarding cholesterol – bile is made mainly of cholesterol, which helps digestion. Still, too much of it means that it’s reabsorbed into the body, leading to high cholesterol levels (and high blood pressure). If antibiotics help stop the cholesterol from reabsorbing, your levels will automatically be lower.

Allergies And Eczema

Studies have shown that specific eczema symptoms in children and babies can be somewhat reduced by taking probiotics. It won’t solve the problem entirely, but it can make things much more comfortable for the child – and that’s important. More research is being carried out on this subject, as infant eczema is a problem many children suffer from. It doesn’t always lead to eczema as an adult, but it can do, and this can be severely debilitating.

Anything that goes towards finding out more about what causes eczema and how to reduce or cure the symptoms is excellent. Probiotics can also help with acne and keep your skin healthier in general.