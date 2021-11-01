What Are The Seven Chakras

The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. You’ve probably heard people talk about “unblocking” their chakras, which refers to the idea that when all of our chakras are open, energy can run through them freely. Thus, harmony exists between the physical body, mind, and spirit.

Chakra translates to “wheel” in Sanskrit so that you can imagine them like wheels spinning with free-flowing positive energy connected to the entire body and our external environment.

Chakra balancing is the process of reaching a place of balance between the spirit, body, and health. It ensures that there is a harmonious flow of energy throughout the body and a connection to nature.

According to the meditation and yoga practices, if the chakras ever become out of sync, they can negatively impact your physical, mental, and spiritual health. This is because each of the chakras corresponds with a particular body part and its proper functioning.

Where are the chakras?

As I discussed in the article on awareness, we need to be aware of the seven chakras present in your body as they will help detect any deeply-rooted issues in the body before they come to the surface.

Locating and analyzing the chakras can help in healing old emotional and physical wounds. Here is a look at the location of the seven chakras in our body and their functions:

Root chakra

Color: Red

Principle: Physical identity, grounding

The root chakra is the first chakra of the body and is located at the base of the spine. Its role is to connect your mind, body, and soul with the earth. This chakra is feminine by nature and gives us the feeling of being close to the planet. It is known to keep us grounded and connected with the energy of the earth.

Sacral chakra

Color: Orange

Principle: Sexuality, pleasure, emotions

The sacral is located right below the belly button– three inches below the navel, to be precise. This chakra is associated with the lymphatic system and is responsible for expressing emotions. Secondly, it helps you to get in touch with your sexual desires.

Solar plexus chakra

Color: Yellow

Principle: Self-esteem, confidence

The third chakra is located behind the naval region below the rib cage. It is associated with self-confidence, self-discipline, and wisdom. Moreover, this chakra is responsible for the ‘gut feeling’ or a sense that something isn’t right for you.

Chakra System

Heart chakra

Color: Green

Principle: Love, compassion

The fourth chakra is known as the heart chakra and is associated with love and compassion.

It is located in the center of the chest and not where the actual organ lies. This chakra is responsible for emotional healing and sound mental health.

Throat chakra

Color: Blue

Principle: Truth, communication

This chakra is about voicing your expressions and being creative. The throat chakra is located right above the heart and is responsible for expressing the truth and sharing your opinion with others.

Third eye chakra

Color: Indigo

Principle: Intuition, imagination

The sixth chakra is the third eye chakra, which loosely translates to “beyond wisdom.” This chakra is responsible for garnering information about yourself and beyond the materialistic world. It is located in between eyebrows–the third eye.

Crown chakra

Color of the chakra: Violet or clear

Principle: Awareness, intelligence

The seventh chakra is responsible for the direct connection with the almighty and conscious energy. This chakra is on the top of your head, and it is associated with the Buddhist concept of achieving nirvana. Trying to balance this chakra will help you gain insight into yourself and balance your other chakras.

This is a brief introduction to the chakra system. It’s essential to be aware of its existence within your ethereal body. The chakra system is critical in Eastern Medicine since damage or trauma to the chakras may manifest disease.

In conclusion, we’ll expand on each chakra later, focusing more specifically on doing “chakra work.”