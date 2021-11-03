Democratic Party – Biden Sent a Message

Get ready for the propaganda media from the Democratic Party, but both sides of the faux political spectrum will bring on the talking heads to analyze Election 2021. Fox News and right-wing news media will call it a victory for Trump fans. The left-wing news media will call it a stinging endorsement for Joe Biden and his poor handling of the pandemic and the supply-chain issues. One thing is a guarantee; the Oligarchic-owned media enterprises will tell you the truth. What they tell you is what each side wants to hear or believe is the truth. The differences are getting further apart by the day.

Oh, and before we get too far, I must tell you there was a gathering of right-wing QAnon cult members who came from all around the country to assemble in Dallas awaiting the arrival of John F. Kennedy, Jr. Yes, the dead president was coming back to life to inform Trump supporters that Donald was still the righteous president.

Democrats Using Identity Politics Has Backfired

I’ve been writing about this since 2008 when Barack Obama was elected POTUS. The DNC has been using identity politics to win elections. An example of identity politics is when an organization makes gender and race the points of emphasis. First, Barack was classic because of his color, and then Biden chose Kamala Harris as his vice president. These were plays to obtain the minority votes. But, unfortunately, it barely worked in 2020 and fell flat in 2021.

The question all the pundits will analyze is, “Why?”

They’ll give you a variety of outlying issues all across the ideological spectrum. However, the truth is the Democratic National Party doesn’t care about race or gender because they are one of the two capitalist political parties. The oligarchy owns the Republican and Democratic National Parties. The oligarchs use the media to keep the country divided over race and other wedge issues so we don’t come together as the working class to figure out that we’re getting screwed by them. Do you really think the NSA is worrying about terrorists from across the ocean?

They are spying on us. The FBI/CIA infiltrates activitist groups all across the country but specifically from the Left-leaning groups who’ve identified the oligarchy as the problem. Groups like Occupy Wall Street and the general concept behind Antifa.

Ego Identification with Political Parties

For those of you whose egos identify with one of the two political parties will bristle at this. You’ll get defensive. You’ll see my words as a personal attack. The reason for this is you “identify” as a Democrat or Republican. You will even introduce yourself as “I am a Democrat.” The keywords are “I AM.”

Because your ego “identifies” with one party or the other, you will defend or be sensitive to anything perceived as an attack. This is why you will watch specific cable news channels and bristle up if you have to watch others. These cable news networks know this, so that is why they cater to one or the other identity. You will choose news that tells what you want to hear or at least doesn’t upset you. The Oligarchs who own the cable news networks use this to manipulate the public using propaganda:

Propaganda is communication that is primarily used to influence an audience and further an agenda, which may not be objective and may be selectively presenting facts to encourage a particular synthesis or perception, or using loaded language to produce an emotional rather than a rational response to the information that is being presented.[1] Propaganda can be found in news and journalism, government, advertising, entertainment, education, and activism[2] and is often associated with material which is prepared by governments as part of war efforts, political campaigns, revolutionaries, big businesses, ultra-religious organizations, the media, and certain individuals such as soapboxers. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Propaganda

You must understand that the United States of America is an oligarchy. It has been since day one. But, of course, the British Monarchy was controlling us before our independence.

Anyway, this is what I’ve been writing about for over a decade. So, the oligarchy owns both political parties and all the news outlets, 99% of them. Each has a specific agenda to convince the population to watch their news and vote for their candidates. Yet, as you’ve noticed, nothing seems to change. And, that is the point.

The Status Quo is the Goal of Oligarchy

If we were a democracy, then the politicians (our public servants) would reflect the people’s will. However, time and time again, the political parties vote against the will of the people. Why?

Because they vote for the will of their donors, the oligarchy, if you look at President Biden’s “Build Back Better” program, all the policies meant to improve the lives of the people, and poll after poll showed they were popular with the people, have systematically been carved out of the bills. So there are not too high taxes on the oligarchy, spending for seniors, and no reduced drug pricing.

In Buffalo, NY, a Democratic Socialist won the primary to be mayor of the city. No Republican would bother running for mayor of Buffalo. The candidate who lost to the socialist in the primary, the Democratic Mayor of Buffalo, ran against her in the General Election and beat her. This was the strategy of the Democratic Party. It would be interesting to see how much funding he received and from where.

The primary goal of the Democratic National Party is to prevent progressive policies that negatively impact the oligarchy. Period. Everything else you hear, read, or listen to is propaganda.

The Democratic Party has Handed the Nation to Republicans

This headline is the truth, but it doesn’t matter to them because it’s still a victory for the oligarchy. Only Democratic voters who identify with the party will become upset. Not the politicians who play a part in this Shakespearean play called politics. Sadly, this is a deadly play and won’t end well because the oligarchy, the Military-Industrial Complex, and the Surveillance state hold all the cards. The propaganda will be plentiful from now up until the general elections in 2024. Look at who owns the media again:

About 15 billionaires and six corporations own most of the U.S. media outlets. The biggest media conglomerates in America are AT&T, Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, National Amusements (which includes Viacom Inc. and CBS), News Corp and Fox Corporation (which are both owned in part by the Murdochs), Sony, and Hearst Communications. All of them save for Sony make an appearance in our online news sources chart. https://prpioneer.com/post/who-owns-the-news-a-close-look-at-online-sources-in-america

The most important thing voters can do is detach their identities or egos (wake up) from political parties and the propaganda news on the TV, radio, and print. Your identity is not locked into a political party that doesn’t represent you. Instead, your goal is to use your mind for critical thinking and seek out the truth.

Awareness is the key. More on this topic later…