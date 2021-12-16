Muncie: Delaware Advancement Corporation

Delaware Advancement Corporation is a non-profit in Muncie that receives revenues from both the taxpayers and Jud Fisher at the Ball family. This reposed entity in Delaware County has always been that runs the Horizon Convention Center and the Chamber of Commerce. In addition, it receives partial funding from a food and beverage tax and gets occasional donations from the Ball Family Foundation and several other foundations.

It also seems to have played a more assertive role in the last few years. I noticed it has been receiving property transfers from both the Muncie Sanitation District (MSD) and the City of Muncie’s Redevelopment Commission (MRC). It likes to operate in the shadows, which is always a red flag for me. I should say it’s a red flag for all journalists, but we have a very lame media environment in Indiana, and specifically in Muncie. If you are paying a nickel for The StarPress, don’t waste that nickel.

This will be an evergreen story that I will keep growing as I add more information from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and other legal means. I’m currently working through one right now since their high-priced fixers at Defur Voran made the claim DAC is not a public agency. The State’s Public Access Counselor disagrees. So, more will be revealed, and I’ll update this page. Bookmark this page.

Form 990s – IRS Financial Statements

Over the three years I reviewed (2017-2020), the most glaring line items were investments and their corresponding liabilities and their advertising expenses. I immediately asked for a breakdown of those items since the investments and loans were over $14 million. Advertising dollars were well over $100 thousand for a couple of years and then declined in 2020 to around $76 thousand. I got no response from Ashley Surpas, so I hand-delivered her a FOIA request on 12/10 with a due date of 12/17.

I got a letter from Nicholas M. Tokar at Defur Voran (the fixers). As a side note, when I got banned from the YMCA for calling out their wellness scam on the Southside of Muncie, it was Steven D. Murphy at Defur Voran. When I caught Ball State University trying to hide their $13.1 million in swindling losses, it was Scott E. Shockley at Defur Voran and The Star Press who fixed it up. Every oligarch family has a fixer.

Muncie Redevelopment Commission and DAC

Anyway, back to DAC. In the November 2020 online packet for the Muncie Redevelopment Commission (MRC), the following exchange is a little unsettling. Why is the City transferring properties to a non-profit exchanging properties with the Muncie Sanitary District?

Last Monday, I asked the City Council about this, and Ro Selvey’s head about flew off. As I mentioned above, the request from DAC went from Ashley Surpas, Economic Development Coordinator at Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance, to the fixers at Defur Voran. According to the Indiana Code for Open Door Laws, they claim that DAC isn’t a “public agency.”

However, according to Luke Britt, Public Access Counselor with the State of Indiana, DAC is a public agency. Therefore, I’ve asked for the list of investments transferred from our other government bodies to DAC and their corresponding liabilities, and the advertising dollars paid to the ‘propaganda spreading machine’ aka ‘The StarPress and Muncie Journal’ here in East Central Indiana.

There is a meeting this morning at City Hall. I’ll ask the MRC directly and update you here…