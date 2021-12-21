Tips On Hosting A Wedding At Home

Once you’ve decided to tie the knot, the following two questions you usually have to answer are when and where will the wedding be?

Many couples choose to hold their weddings on their property, which can have several advantages. Firstly, you can choose any date that your want and it can also save you a lot of money compared to a larger, traditional wedding. In addition, holding your wedding in a place that already has meaning for you can add another level of sentiment to your day.

But what do you have to consider when planning a wedding at home?

Get the legal paperwork in order

You can’t just decide to hold a wedding wherever you choose to; some laws govern where and when a wedding can take place. The law differs depending on the type of ceremony and state you’re in, so check which licenses you need and apply for them well in advance.

Be realistic with guest numbers

Unless you live in a vast property, then there’s going to have to be some compromise over the number of guests you can have. Work out the logistics of how many you can safely accommodate and hire any equipment necessary, such as contacting the #1 porta potty rentals to ensure that everyone is accommodated.

Plan to use the entire property

It’s not just the location of the ceremony that you’ll need to prepare, but it’s likely your entire property will need to be used. You’ll need somewhere to set aside for dressing rooms, coat storage, food preparation, and staging.

When choosing which rooms to dress in, go for those that will get the most natural light. This way, when you’re doing hair and make-up, you’ll have the best conditions to get it right.

Have a backup plan

If you’re being married outside, how certain are you that the weather will hold? It’s always a good idea to have a marquis, gazebo, or even a selection of umbrellas ready for guests if needed.

Hire in help

If you’re holding your wedding at home for budgetary reasons, it’s still worth splashing out a little on some extra help. The most useful will be people to help seat and serve guests during the ceremony and reception and a cleanup team afterward. No one wants to spend their first night of marriage cleaning their house.

A wedding planner is still an excellent investment as they’ll be able to take care of everything for you. All you need to do is get ready for your wedding day.

Final thoughts

It can be an extraordinary ceremony when you’re married at your home or family property. However, committing to a place that holds meaning for you can make it a very sentimental day. So, while it can pose a few logistical problems when it comes to planning, you need to be a little more creative in your plans, and you can make your day truly unique for you and your guests.