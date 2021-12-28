Business Security Tips For 2022

Business security is crucial for any business. Retailers have been dealing with theft and burglary, grocery store owners face a record number of shoplifting cases, and cybercrime alone costs businesses millions. Indeed, 80% of all companies detected a spike in their cyberattacks, leading to data loss, financial loss, and a negative impact on brand image. The last thing you want to do is expose your business to any security threat in 2022. And the following business security tips will help make your company less vulnerable to any security threat.

Secure your property from the outside

While online security is essential, the first thing you need to focus on is securing your business premises. Modern criminals are getting smarter by the day. They take the time to scope out their targets in advance, looking out for as many security soft-spots as they can find. The vulnerabilities to look for include lack of security cameras or inefficient placements of cameras, easy access points like doors and windows with no reliable locking systems, and so on.

Therefore, it is vital to take the time to conduct a thorough assessment of the state of your property’s security state from outside. Look for the weak entry spots and ensure that you strengthen those areas. Also, be sure that you install security cameras that cover as many sides of your premises as possible.

Since many criminals can monitor some business premises from the outside through see-through glass windows, you might want to consider installing tinted windows or window films. You can visit www.metrotinttx.com to check out some commercial window tinting solutions.

Measure your business’s cybersecurity measures

It is no longer enough to simply update your software options and put other cybersecurity measures in place. Online hackers and cybercriminals are getting more sophisticated each year, and you need to be able to measure your business’s current cybersecurity posture readiness. This way, you can tell if you’re doing enough to protect your business.

Security experts recommend that companies use well-established frameworks such as CIS, NIST, SOX, ISO, etc., to help them measure their cybersecurity posture. But that’s not all; business owners also need to consider putting in place the necessary business security network controls and intelligence tools, regardless of the size of their business, as cybercriminals no longer care about the size of your business.

Make security everyone’s business

Image Credit

You want to make every member of your working team security-conscious by creating a culture that places responsibility on every worker. Even if you already have a dedicated IT department or have outsourced that responsibility to professionals, it is important to make security concern for every employee.

Hold regular training sessions to educate your workers on common security threats and how best to avoid or neutralize them. Your aim should also be to ensure that nobody in your working team becomes complacent with how they handle business security issues. This way, everyone plays a role in keeping the workplace safe.