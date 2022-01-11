How To Boost Cognitive Function

It’s a new year which means that you probably have some business and personal goals you’ve set for the year. So if you’re reading this post, it’s probably because you’re looking for ways to boost cognitive function so you can be productive all day, every day.

While many people can squeeze out some productivity for a few hours after waking up, most struggle with maintaining that stamina throughout the day. And as you know, it’s not the beginning that counts per se; it’s more the staying and finishing power.

In this post, you’ll learn some proven tips that will help keep your mind sharp all day so that you can finish strong every day and achieve a lot more than you ordinarily would.

Work in Sprints

Did you know that the average human being can only concentrate for a maximum of 90 minutes before needing a 15-minute break at the very minimum? Now, the capacity is different for everyone. Some people can’t last that long before they need a break.

But here’s the thing: most people still try to keep working long after they’ve exhausted their “concentration bandwidth,” often resulting in poor work quality. This leads to mental and physical exhaustion. As a result, they end up getting tired sooner than they ordinarily should.

To combat this, let’s try something new starting today: work in sprints or time blocks. It could be 30-45 minutes of concentrated work followed by a 10 to 15-minute break and repeat the cycle. Move around or exercise during the break if you want to get the best outcomes. This will get the blood flowing to the brain and increase your oxygen levels, thus giving you a boost in cognitive function.

Start Top-Heavy

Start with the most challenging tasks of the day. This tactic allows you to “frontload” your tasks so you can tackle the most difficult tasks when your brain is still fresh and keenly alert.

This contrasts with many people’s approach –start light and then go heavy. So, by the time they get to the complex tasks, their wills are weak, ad their minds and bodies are tired. If you start heavy, you’ll find that your energy levels will match the tasks throughout the day, thus allowing you to stay focused and energetic all day.

Get Adequate Sleep and Eliminate Stress

People often underestimate the importance of adequate sleep and low-stress levels. For instance, people who are stressed are less likely to sleep well. And if the body doesn’t get its rest, you will not be able to boost your cognitive function.

Unfortunately, both of these conditions co-occur, causing a negative cycle that eventually leads to a rapid decline in cognitive functions and physical energy. So, if you’re not sleeping, get that sorted out fast and make sure you adhere to all instructions from your doctor. For example, if you have sleep apnea and have been mandated to use a CPAP machine, stay compliant with your CPAP recommendations, even it feels uncomfortable and unusual. If you have any complaints, talk to your therapist about it, and they’ll help you adapt better to it. Then, adopt healthy stress management practices. Meditate if you can, do more profound breathing exercises, talk to a healthcare professional and take relaxation meds if you have to.