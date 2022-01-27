Tips To Help Your Teen Drive Safely

When our teens start driving, it can be an exciting moment. It’s some of the first steps they take towards absolute independence. But something parents and guardians always worry about is their driving skills.

Even the safest teen drivers might make a few judgment calls that weren’t on their driving test or lessons.

Prompting safe driving to your teenage is something that could save their life, and you can rest easy in the knowledge that if they are in an accident, they aren’t likely to be the cause – making support from a car accident lawyer easier.

So how can you set an excellent example to your teen when it comes to driving?

Drive well

Over time we will often slip into bad driving habits, and our teens will watch and pick those up. Although their driving instructor will iron most of those out, if you teen notices you making certain decisions, they might follow suit.

One of the biggest culprits is people who check their phones while parking, driving, or in general. To your teen, this might signal that they can also do something.

Even if you have years more experience than they do and are making (in your opinion) calculated risks, they might not realize that.

Passengers

Suppose your teen is the first one with a license; you might find that there are lots of friends ready and willing to get in the car with them. Unless all your teen’s friends are level-headed and risk-averse, then it might be time to set a limit on how many passengers (and who) should be allowed in the car for a while.

Many passengers can distract the driver in many ways; the loud chatter, arguments, and passing snacks around can cause havoc when it comes to keeping eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel.

Encourage your teen to set their passenger limits, and try to avoid people who may not be the best influence on your kid.

Curfew

Most accidents happen between midnight and 6 am, so unless your teen has a reason to be driving around at that time – put a curfew on it. Night driving poses some unique risks, making driving even more difficult in bad weather.

Driving when tired can also be a considerable risk during these hours – so it is essential to make that point very clear.

Phone usage

If possible, have your teen add an app or turn on driving mode for their phone. This prevents the notifications from coming through and allows your teen to concentrate on driving.

While these apps only provide a small barrier, they can help reduce mobile phones’ usage for anything other than navigation in the car.

Some phones will send an automated text to let the person know they are driving and that they will get back to them as soon as possible. For emergencies, there is the possibility to push the call through.



