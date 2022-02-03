5 Ways To Make Your Commercial Building Pop ￼

If you’re looking to give your business an edge, it’s essential to ensure that your commercial building stands out from the crowd. You want customers and clients to be drawn in by its appearance and intrigued by what’s inside. So here are five ways to make your commercial building pop and create an eye-catching space for your business.

Paint It A Bright Color

A brightly colored building is sure to catch people’s attention. Painting your commercial building in a bold color can be a great way to make it stand out from the surrounding buildings. You can choose any color you like, but some popular options include red, yellow, and blue. Just make sure that the color you choose is appropriate for the type of business you have. For example, a bright pink building may not be ideal for a law firm.

Add Some Artwork

Adding artwork to the exterior of your building is another excellent way to make it pop. You can use anything from murals and graffiti-style artworks, which are both popular right now, or more traditional works like paintings. It’s vital that whatever you choose fits in with the overall aesthetic of your commercial space, though! In addition, it should be placed in an area where people will see it, such as near the entrance or along a busy street.

Create An Exterior Focus Point

Creating an exterior focus point is another way to make your commercial building pop. A great way to do this is with architectural cladding materials, such as a rusted wall or aluminum soffit panels with a textured finish. These durable and attractive options can give your business a unique look. An architectural cladding material installation is something a professional will need to do to ensure that the finishes are seamless and done without error.

Install A Lighting System

Installing a lighting system is a great way to make your commercial building stand out at night. You can choose from various light fixtures, each with its own unique look. LED lights are trendy right now because they’re energy-efficient and create minimal heat. With the help of a professional, you can install a lighting system that will perfectly suit your business needs.

Go For Something Extravagant

If you’re looking for an eye-catching commercial building, why not go all out and choose something extravagant? There are various options to choose from. For example, you can opt for a curved roofline or glass facade, both of which will make your business stand out. Alternatively, you could design a more traditional look like a brick exterior. Whatever option you choose, just make sure that it’s appropriate for the type of business you have and fits in with your budget.

These are just five ways to make your commercial building pop. If you’re looking for more ideas or need assistance with any of these projects, be sure to contact a professional contractor. They’ll be able to help you get the job done right and ensure that your building stands out from the rest.