10 Signs You’re Ready For A Business Expansion￼

One of the most significant achievements for a business owner is in that moment; you realize that you are ready to expand your operations or it’s time for a business expansion. It means that you have arrived. It means that you have built up a company that’s now big enough and experienced enough to go a little further than you ever thought that you could. One of the best ways to do that is to expand away from the area you are working with right now and move abroad with your business. It’s a big step to take, but it’s one that you have to take if the opportunity presents itself.

As a small and successful business owner, you will be in a very fortunate position if you were to take your warehouse relocation checklist and put it into action. To move your warehouse overseas and improve your hiring and your current staff checklist, that’s a huge deal, and it’s going to be in your favor. Some signs will tell you that the time is right to expand your business and move it from the current location and expand into new places. Let’s take a look at ten of those signs below.

Your business space is cramped

Your office, as much as your warehouse, is cramped up and sitting in a way that everyone is on top of each other. When you are overcrowded in your workspace, you know it’s time for a business expansion.



However, you might find that expansion and going overseas now may be the best option because if you’re planning to move later, you may as well move now. No one wants to be elbow to elbow with the person they’re sitting with, nor do they want to listen to every conversation ever. So, make sure that you give your people some space and get a bigger office and warehouse.

Your staff space is cramped

It would help if you thought about how your people take their breaks. For example, suppose the warehouse staff and the office staff are packing into a tiny space for a break. Well, you need a more extensive on-site lunch or break room, and that means finding somewhere with a bigger space for everyone to relax in. Choosing to have a bigger break room does better for the staff and ensures everyone is happier, healthier, and you end up with productive employees.

The workstations are cramped

In the warehouse especially, you need enough room for people to move safely. Adhering to health and safety rules in the warehouse is as important as health and safety in the office. If your warehouse staff is moving around but bumping into machinery and other colleagues, what’s the point in paying for that space.



It’s time for a business expansion so workers will feel more comfortable at their jobs. This will boost productivity as workers will not feel confined to small spaces.

Time to explore new markets

You’re desperate to infiltrate a new market. Is there any better reason to expand your business? You need to add new markets, new people, new cultures, new contacts – new strings to your bow for your business to be exciting and compelling. That means that you expand to a new location, and you ensure that your employees are happier and your profits are up.

In addition, you get to put your business and your products into a new market and see how effective you are in another place entirely. This is an exciting way to get to know your new options as a business!

You don’t have enough storage

Expanding your current office, of course, doesn’t always mean going overseas. You might just be growing locally, and that’s okay, too, and when you don’t have enough storage in your current location, it just makes good sense. You need to store all your equipment and documents correctly, and to do that, you need to expand your office, warehouse, and current storage options.

You don’t need an overcrowded meeting room and storage room, but you do need to have enough space for everything and everyone. Without it, your business is going to struggle.

Image source: Pexels

You are overloaded with paperwork

When you are trying to ensure that you have enough space in your business, your warehouse, and more, you will be overloaded with paperwork. You do not need to live or work like that, and if you are cramming in the paperwork, it’s time to move to a bigger office with much more space for all of it.

Employee turnover

Sometimes, a business expansion means that you get even more employees willing to work for you. If you are dealing with a high staff turnover where you currently are – maybe you’re not based in the optimum place – you need to be somewhere new. It can be a wake-up call that your current premises aren’t suited for your staffing needs.

You’re adding a branch

If you want to add a branch to your current operation, then expansion is an excellent reason to do that! You can pay for whole new office space and staff it correctly. You can also add more desks, more people, more contacts, and more furniture than you have in other places, and you can then add more profits over time, too.

You need more parking

Oh, it’s one of the best reasons to start over elsewhere. You need more parking because you’re hiring enough staff to expand and need it! If it’s become a challenge for you and dealing with current complaints, why not move on? Growing your business has to include perks that your people will want, and parking is one that you want to ensure you do! The better the bonuses, the more people want to work for you.

You have more needs. As you gain more traction in your business, you will find that a business expansion is the only option. More employees and new equipment mean that you need other resources and more space. So don’t limit your growth.