Avoiding Climate Change and COVID-19 Burnout

You only need to watch the news for a few minutes to become instantly overwhelmed with negative stories that affect our lives, from climate change to COVID-19 and everything in between. It is easy to get sucked in and start thinking that there is no hope. However, while it is important to have an understanding of what happens on our planet, if you allow yourself to only focus on the negative, then you will quickly experience burnout.

Burnout is a form of depression where people feel helpless and emotionally exhausted, and if untreated, it could lead to a downward spiral that can be hard to escape. The important thing to remember is that even though times can be tough, you cannot dwell, and you must try to look on the bright side. Let’s talk about mental health amid climate change and the global pandemic.

Your Mental Health is the Priority

It is not hard for even the most optimistic person in the world to see the negative effects of climate change and feel a certain sense of dread. However, while being informed is important, if you become consumed with global warming and you never look at the bright side, then you are doing your mind a great disservice. It is not selfish to put your own mental health as the priority because even if you want to make a difference in the world, you can only do so if you have a strong and stable mind.

The first step to a healthy mind is to surround yourself with positive people. A lot of folks spend a good amount of their time scanning social media and writing posts about how bad the world is and how certain leaders don’t care about the planet, but you rarely see them talk about their family or fun things that they do. These are people who are concerned about the world, and that is great, but their constant negativity is bad for them and you.

While some of these people may be your good friends, you might have to set boundaries on how much time you spend with them during any given week. When you’re not with them, you can spend time with more positive friends or go enjoy your favorite hobbies.

Some people are so overwhelmed by negative news that they may turn to drugs or alcohol to try and cope. However, it is important to remember that while you may get a temporary high from these negative substances, in the long run, they can lead to addiction and make you feel even worse mentally and physically.

Look at The Bright Side and Make a Change

Instead of artificial substances, you need to turn to a more natural remedy and go outside. You can take inspiration from nature by simply spending time outdoors. By taking a hike or picking some flowers, you can see how amazing nature can be and realize that there is still beauty to behold in this world. Not only will you appreciate what you see, but spending time in nature has also been found to improve our mental health, including reducing the risk of anxiety and depression.

A great way to experience the glory of nature is to go camping because doing so connects you to nature as few other activities do. This is a chance to see many amazing creatures, experience an environment without pollution, and get the opportunity to sleep under the stars so you can see how vast our world really is.

When you are out in nature, you may also be inspired to live a more sustainable lifestyle so you can do your part to contribute to the health of our planet. Camping can teach you many lessons about sustainability, including how to reduce your consumption by ditching electronics and the value of reducing waste since you only use what you need. You’ll then realize that you can make many small changes at home to help the environment, including reducing electricity usage, eliminating water waste by taking shorter showers, and riding your bike to work instead of driving.

As you continue to make small changes that help our environment, you may even decide to turn your love of our planet into a career by becoming a renewable energy engineer. These are experts that spend their time learning how we can power our homes and businesses without burning hazardous fossil fuels. If you find a job where you focus less on the dangers of our environment and more on how to solve them, then you could feel better overall.

COVID-19 and Anxiety

While climate change is a major issue on the minds of many people, so is the COVID-19 pandemic, and since both are happening at once, it is even easier for people to feel burned out. While you must wear your masks and get all the recommended shots, when the pandemic dominates our airwaves, it can sometimes be too much to handle, so it is okay to turn off the news every once in a while and take a step away. Remember that when we face adversity, it becomes even more important that we appreciate life, so go spend some time with family and put your mind at ease.

While you don’t want COVID-19 to dominate your conversations, feel free to discuss your concerns with your friends or loved ones. If you don’t feel comfortable doing that, then at least write your feelings into a journal. The point is that if you keep these negative feelings bottled up, then you are only going to hurt your soul, so get them out there and then do something that you enjoy for a while.

Finally, remember to take care of yourself. Get your seven to nine hours of sleep, exercise when you can, and maintain a healthy diet. Doing so will help you to avoid the dangers associated with COVID-19, and this positive lifestyle will also give you natural energy and boost your spirits. Plus, when the pandemic passes, and it will, then you will be in the best shape of your life.

In the end, there is no doubt that the world has its issues, and while they should not be ignored, you can’t let negative feelings dominate your life, or burnout is inevitable. Consider the tips above and alter your mind frame, and you’ll be happier overall.