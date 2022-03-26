Buying and Renovating Commercial Office Space

If you’re looking for new commercial office space, you may be considering buying and renovating an office building to your own taste and style. While this can be a big project, it can also be very rewarding financially and in terms of the end result. Here are some tips on how to make buying an office building and renovating it easy.

Do your research

The first step is to do your research and find an office building that suits your needs. You’ll need to consider things like location, size, price, and the condition of the property. It’s also worth checking out the surrounding area to see if there are any potential redevelopment projects that could impact your business in the future.

Get a professional opinion

Once you’ve found a few potential office buildings, it’s a good idea to get a professional opinion on which one would be the best option for your office space. A property surveyor can assess the condition of the property and offer advice on any repairs or renovations that may be required.

Make an offer

Once you’ve decided on the right building, it’s time to make an offer. Financing an office building can be tricky, so it’s important to get advice from a mortgage broker or financial advisor. They’ll be able to help you find the best loan for your needs and guide you through the process of securing finance. If your offer is accepted, you’ll need to pay a deposit and start the process of renovating the property.

Renovation permits and council approval

Now for the fun part – renovating your new office space. If you’re not an experienced renovator, it’s a good idea to hire a professional to help you plan and execute your renovation project. They’ll be able to advise you on things like building codes, council approval, and potential problems that could arise during the renovation process.

Interior design

The next step is to start planning the interior design of your new office space. This is where you’ll really be able to put your own stamp on the property. You’ll need to think about things like furniture, decor, storage, and lighting. Open office spaces are becoming increasingly popular, so you may want to consider this layout for your new office.

Fit-out

Once you’ve sorted out the interior design, you’ll need to start the fit-out process. This involves installing things like partitions, ceilings, flooring, and electrics. Remote workers are becoming more common, so you may also want to install things like broadband and a phone system. If you’re not sure how to do this yourself, you can always hire a professional company to do it for you.

IT and communications

If you’re moving into a new commercial office space, you’ll need to set up your IT and communications systems. This includes things like phones, computers, the internet, and email. You may also need to install a new server or upgrade your existing one. Cybercrime is a big issue for businesses, so it’s important to make sure your IT systems are secure. You can do this by installing anti-virus software and firewall protection.

Furniture

The last step is to add furniture to your office space. This includes things like desks, chairs, filing cabinets, and storage units. Once you’ve got all of this in place, you’ll be ready to move into your new office and start working. Ergonomics is important in the workplace, so make sure you choose furniture that is comfortable and stylish.

Hire a contractor

If you’re not planning on doing the renovation work yourself, you’ll need to hire a contractor like Crane Services to do it for you. Make sure you get several quotes and compare them before making your decision.

Get the work done

Once the renovations are complete, you’ll have a brand new office space that’s perfect for your business. Buying an office block and renovating it can be a big project, but it’s definitely worth it in the end.

Office policies

Finally, you’ll need to put together some office policies and procedures. This includes things like health and safety, data protection, fire safety, and security. Once you’ve got all of this sorted, you’ll be ready to move into your new office and start enjoying the fruits of your labor.

There You Have It

Buying an office block and renovating it can be a big project, but it’s definitely worth it in the end. With a bit of planning and some help from professionals, you can easily turn an old commercial building into a brand new office space that’s perfect for your business.