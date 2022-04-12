Why Should You Start Selling Backpacks?

Backpacks, rucksacks – whatever you want to call them – are a great business idea. The concept is so simple, yet the opportunities for branding are enormous. Everyone wants reliable, affordable backpacks that they can take with them anywhere in the world.

In this post, we ask whether starting a backpack line is the right option for you. We look at some of the pros and then briefly discuss some of the things that you will need to think about before you start.

Before You Start

The first thing you’ll want to think about is the name of your backpack brand. Getting this right is important because it can influence how the market perceives you.

The next step is to think about the type of products that you are going to make. Who is your target audience, for instance?

You’ll also want to consider the materials you use. Will you opt for high-quality closed-cell foam, for example? Or will you stick with more traditional materials?

On top of this, you’ll need to come up with ways to make yourself more memorable. Consumers might be interested in your brand, but if they can’t remember what it’s called, then you won’t get particularly far.

Lastly, you’ll need a domain and a website. Many successful backpack brands leverage their website presence to drive sales and increase conversions. It’s the number one sales channel for them.



The Pros Of Setting Up A Backpack Line

Here are some of the perks of being a backpacking entrepreneur:

You Become Your Own Boss

Many people dream of being their own boss, but it can only happen if you take the plunge and start offering value to the market independently of any other organization. When you start a backpack company, you direct yourself. Nobody else is telling you what to do.

You Can Do Something Rewarding

Creating your own backpack line can also be exceptionally rewarding work. You spend a lot of your time designing a product that you know your customers will love, providing them with solutions that they can’t find anywhere else.

You Get A Lot Of Exercise

Unsplash – CC0 License

To really test backpacks, you need to get out into the field and put them through their paces. Simply allowing them to remain idle at head office isn’t an option. You need to make sure that all the cords, zips, and buckles are suitable for hiking and camping, or just general school wear and tear.

You Can Enjoy A Simple Business Model

Everyone is trying to run complicated businesses built on the cloud, blockchain, or drop-shipping. But when you set up a backpack firm, it’s much simpler. You have a workshop where you make the backpacks and a logistics partner who ships them to retailers and customers. That’s it.

You Can Work With Other People All Day

Lastly, backpack business owners are able to work with other people all day. You’ll spend time in face-to-face interactions with both staff and customers as you go about your work.