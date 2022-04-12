Are You Taking Employee Safety Seriously

It’s not uncommon for us to roll our eyes when we think about sitting through an employee safety brief at our jobs. But the truth is, without this, the fundamental concepts that we need to have perfectly understood can become a little vague, rusty even.

Health and safety, while perhaps not dangerous and exciting, are absolutely essential for a business to function well. No business worth its salt has an “acceptable limit” for injuries on its premises, or as part of its functioning. We must always aim for zero incidents throughout the life of our firm, no matter how long we operate, and no matter how inevitable at least one incident taking place in a statistical sense may seem.

A firms’ worth is measured by its health and safety. But how does that reflect in its investments and production planning? In this post, we’ll discuss a few ways by which your firm can recommit to proper health and safety planning, why it matters, and how to achieve the right approach from now on.

Essential Product Safety Testing

While it’s easy to think of employee safety as everything that works within the internal structure of your business, it’s important to remember that businesses often interact with the wider public through their products, services, and front-facing premises. Products, especially, need to meet regulations and must be detached from any unexpected effects they could have – from our packing causing problems if not properly disposed of to chemical analysis used to check the purity of our product, what truly matters is making sure we meet our public safety responsibilities and avoid the need for liability costs, regardless of the worthwhile insurance package we have.

Appropriate Signposting

No business premises can be properly assured of health and safety if signposting is lackluster or simply not available. From making sure that off-limits areas properly warn those not wearing safety equipment or ear defenders, all the way up to ensuring fire escapes are easy to trace regardless of how new someone is to the building or where they are, signposting can ensure that the footfall traffic of your business is properly directed and that everyone can evacuate should they need to. This is essential for clear and obvious reasons.

Premises Security Influences Safety

Some firms require more extensive security than others, but all require at least some provisions to be put in place. Keycard access to certain rooms and offices provided in the form of a lanyard, for instance, can prevent trespassers from having freedom in the building should they enter. Sign-in books and CCTV can also provide a worthwhile means to track those who shouldn’t be there.

A simple parking officer ensuring that entrants arrive onto the premises with good reason can prevent the general public from using your parking spaces for their own means, as well as deterring every risk that could pose. For many businesses (especially industrial), security is a worthy investment.

With this advice, we hope you can see how a firm is measured by its health and safety, and spare no just expense in getting this right.