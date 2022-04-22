How To Store Customer Data

As newsletter signups, customer accounts, and more purchases are made, you will find yourself in charge of more data.



You have a responsibility to make sure that you store your customer data in the safest ways possible – and one that makes sense to your industry too. There is stricter legislation in place for companies that process things like medical data and that requires particular healthcare data software and control.

Data breaches aren’t uncommon, and even huge companies are at risk. Consider when UBER had a data breach, and the private information of some 57 million people was accessed. Of that data, there were driving license numbers and more. A costly $148 million settlement followed.

Small businesses can’t afford to have such big data incidents, so it is essential that you make every effort to protect your data.

Privacy policy

One of the first places that many customers will read on your website is your privacy policy. This policy will outline where you store the data, what you use it for, and when it will be destroyed.

You should make sure that your policy is easy to follow and includes all of the information people need to make decisions about using your website.

Software

Hackers look for gaps in your security. One of the most common gaps comes from out of date websites and software.

Regular updates typically patch security issues and improve efficiencies.

If you don’t update software or plugins you will have holes that hackers can access.

Keep everything updated.

Encrypted

When we encrypt our data and information, it adds a layer of protection. While some programs do this automatically, others don’t. Many small businesses don’t take this extra step.

While most huge financial companies have data encryption, card details are accessible through member accounts.

Verification

To give your customers a higher level of security, instead of storing their data, use a verification service. Verify the transaction without storing any details, and this way, if you do have a breach, the financial details of your customers are not at risk.

One of the reasons to store customer data is to make it easier for them to make fast purchases, but this doesn’t mean it is the best option.

Multi-Factor Authorization

Double down on the protection that you can offer your customers. Customers will use a password that they created to keep their accounts secure, but if you have a compulsory multi-factor authentication, it means that only they can take that last step to access their account.

MFA is sending a code by text to your customer’s phone or an email link. Either way, this gives the customer even more security.



