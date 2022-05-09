The Universe Has A Plan For You

The path that speeds us toward our dreams can be challenging and complex, so getting bogged down in confusion and insecurities (egoic fears) is easy. We often hesitate at the start of that path, questioning our purpose or capabilities. The job of the ego is to protect us and one of the ways it does this is through fears. However, much of the fear it creates is irrational. Yet we should be moving forward joyously, eager to discover what destiny has in store for us.

The universe has plans for us that eclipse anything we have dreamed of thus far. Though we must work diligently to fulfill our potential and accomplish our individual missions, the universe is aware of the quests we chose before birth (soul) and the goals we have formulated in adulthood. If we accept that it is watching over us and believe that it will facilitate our eventual success, the universe will provide us with the assistance and opportunities to make significant progress on our journeys of ambition.

Nothing happens without purpose

Whether we attract success or repel depends on our willingness to stay open to a wide range of possibilities and embrace concepts like synchronicity. The universe is always ready to care for our needs, but we must not write off its loving attention as mere circumstance or chance.

Likewise, we must endeavor to ensure that our egos do not become a barrier that prevents us from recognizing that even perceived mistakes and strife can be profound lessons that smooth the progress of personal evolution. When we understand that we only need to try our best to realize our objectives enthusiastically, the universe will take care of the details, propelling us forward in its unstoppable current.

Trust the process

We may not always immediately understand the significance of certain experiences, but our trust will help us choose wisely at each crossroads.

The universe wants to see you accomplish your goals. No matter how long you’ve hesitated or gone down an alternate path, it will always be there to put its plan for you in motion at the first sign of your faith. So, once again, awareness is essential as you navigate through life.

You can make the most of this aid by yielding to it rather than fighting it. This is done through prayer and meditation. Nurture your dreams but do not attempt to control or micromanage every detail along the way. The universe will provide you with guidance, and if you heed that guidance, you will find your formerly stressful quest for success will become a journey of great joy.