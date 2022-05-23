Mini-Guide to Eco-Friendly Renovation

Whether you’re interested in renovating your office building, or you have wanted to do something small-scale such as remodeling your residences such as the house or deck, you’ll need to keep the environment in mind. Time and time again, people have been brushing off sustainability, but now, with climate change, there is finally this push to be green. If you’re dead set on sustainability and want something that helps yourself and the environment, then why not push more towards eco-friendly renovation, or “green renovation” for short.

So, what is green renovation? Green renovation is renovating a home or building to make it more environmentally friendly. It can be done by using eco-friendly materials and methods. So whatever you’re planning to build, why not look into some green practices for the renovation? Here’s what you need to know!

Benefits of Eco-Friendly Renovations

Going green is a process that is becoming more and more popular today. It has many benefits, including reducing your carbon footprint and saving money. Overall, you’re just going to feel good about yourself. You’re helping the environment, you’re not fighting it, and you’re not a part of the problem either. The benefits of going green with your home renovations are numerous. For example, you will not have to worry about the cost of maintaining your property because you won’t have to spend money on new materials or equipment.

You also won’t have to worry about the health risks of using old materials or dangerous chemicals in your home renovation project. Plus, you won’t have to worry much about waste management either. Things such as compostable bags exist in some building materials. So everything, including your tools, can be eco-friendly.

Find an Eco-Friendly Renovation Company

While many companies offer eco-friendly renovations, finding the right one cannot be easy. Plus, how can you be so sure that everything will work out anyway? Some companies may use false advertising or lack tools to help the environment. So, unless you’re very skilled in carpentry, among other things, it’s probably better to hire someone such as a contractor or a renovation company that has a focus on sustainability. But where can you find those?

First, ask friends and family what they know about eco-friendly renovations companies in your area. You can also check online reviews of these companies. Usually, looking on websites such as Houzz could be incredibly beneficial.

The second step is to determine what type of renovation work you need to be done and start narrowing down your search based on that. For example, if you want a new roof installed, you should look for a roofing contractor specializing in this type of work in your area.

When it comes to those finishing touches to your renovations or even just overall building, here are some things you may want to keep in mind.

Use Energy Star appliances and LED light bulbs Insulate the space, and every 15 to 20 years, check up on it Install a solar power system if possible Plant trees in your yard to absorb carbon dioxide

Whether this is a commercial space or residential, you’ll want to keep these in mind. Being eco-friendly also means picking materials built to last and what is built to help the foundation last.