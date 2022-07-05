Helping Your Team Thrive During Remote Work

Let’s face it, working remotely isn’t as easy as most people like to make out. So many constraints can hold you and your team back, and you must create the most effective solutions to ensure you can thrive despite being out of the office. Thankfully you needn’t struggle for much longer, as this guide contains everything you need to know to help your team flourish while working remotely.

So, if you’re ready to upgrade your home working efforts like never before, read on to find out more.

Provide Them With The Best Tech

First and foremost, it’s vital that you can take the time to provide your team with the best tech to use at home if you want to stand any chance of remaining productive and efficient. When your staff comes to work in their familiar office environment, they have all the equipment they need just ready and waiting to achieve their goals.

Unfortunately, this is not the case at home, as it’s unlikely they have a whole computer set up with enough storage and RAM to operate correctly. Hence the need for you to step in, as you have a responsibility to try and recreate the same working environment within the comfort of their home if you request that they work remotely.

Purchasing or leasing a few new computers or laptops should be your priority, as these are generally the virtual devices needed to complete most tasks. There may also be other device requirements depending on your unique business, so think about what tools your team uses daily and be sure to provide them. Tech should also have all of the necessary software, as you likely need to investigate a good SAP business that can help you integrate databases and host secure file sharing.

Stay In Touch

It’s far too tempting to let your team get on with things when they’re working from home, but this is the worst mistake you could make. So instead, you must try to stay in touch with them throughout the day, checking in on them to see their progress and identify whether they need any help or support.

If you do not do this, it’s more than probable that your team’s productivity levels will begin to reach an all-time low, as they will lose all interest and commitment in their role if you do not make an effort to be a constant presence.

It can be tricky to offer support when you aren’t there in the office to show them the ropes in person, so making sure that you can check up on them often helps to offer a solution for this issue. In addition, it’s a good idea to use a secure group chat network so that departments can chat as they would in the office!

Helping your team thrive while working remotely has never been such a simple task.