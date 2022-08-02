5 Tips To Increasing Brand Exposure

When you launch a new product, the most important thing is to get it in front of as many people as possible. Without proper exposure, your product may never take off, and you’ll be left wondering what went wrong. In this blog post, we will discuss five tips that will help you get your new products better exposure.

Utilize Social Media Influencers

One way to increase your brand experience is to utilize social media influencers. An influencer has a large social media following and is considered an expert in their field. So if you can get an influencer to mention or promote your product, it will reach many people quickly.

To find social media influencers, you can use a tool like BuzzSumo. Just enter a keyword related to your product, showing you the most popular posts on that topic. You can then reach out to those who wrote those posts and see if they’re interested in promoting your product.

Give Out Complimentary Products to the Press

Another way to increase brand exposure is to offer complementary products to the press. This can be a great way to generate news coverage and get people talking about your product.

To find journalists who might be interested in your product, you can use a tool like Muck Rack. Just enter a keyword related to your product, showing you a list of relevant journalists. You can then reach out to them and see if they’re interested in receiving a complimentary product.

Submit Your Product to Review Sites

Another great way to increase brand exposure for your new product is to submit it to review sites. This can be a great way to generate buzz and get people talking about your product.

To find review sites, you can use a tool like Google Alerts. Just enter a keyword related to your product, showing you a list of relevant websites. You can then reach out to them and see if they’re interested in reviewing your product.

Launch a Contest or Giveaway

People love free stuff. Why not launch a contest or giveaway if you have a new product? This is an excellent way to generate buzz and get people talking about your product. Make sure the prize is something that will appeal to your target audience.

You’ll need planning and promotion to run a successful contest or giveaway. First, you’ll need to decide on the rules and eligibility requirements. Will it be a social media contest or a more traditional one? How will people enter? Once the details are ironed out, promote your contest or giveaway through your channels (social media, email list, website, etc.).

Launch Your Products on the Right Platforms

Not all platforms are created equal. When launching a new product, choosing the right platform for your business is essential. If you sell physical products, Amazon is a great option. They have a vast customer base, and their fulfillment by Amazon program can take care of shipping and logistics for you. Visit sell.amazon.com.au for more information.

Platforms like Gumroad or Selz can be a good option if you sell digital products. These platforms make selling and delivering digital products like e-books, courses, and software accessible.

These five tips will help you get better exposure to your new products. Following these tips, you can launch your products on the right platforms and generate buzz with contests, giveaways, and more.