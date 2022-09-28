7 Tips To Reduce Infection Risk

It’s infection time when cough, cold, and flu season is on the rise. You can count this leading to people using their sick days and not feeling their best during work. Sometimes, this can even lead to temporary supply shortages, such as catheter supplies or other much-needed items for medical-related businesses and pharmacies. But, if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught people anything, there are ways to bypass and lower infection rates. So, here is what you need to know.

Vaccinate your employees

It is essential for employers to ensure that their employees are protected against these risks to lower the chances of an employee getting sick or spreading infection in their workplace. Having just the flu shot could make a significant impact on helping people.

Cleanliness reduces the risk of infection

A person’s body is a natural habitat for bacteria and other microorganisms. For example, when we touch something and then touch our mouth, our hands, or our eyes, these bacteria can enter the body through the skin. This is because most people are unaware of how to avoid contaminating their environment or bodies with germs.

So, the best way to prevent infection is by staying clean always; this includes hand washing and cleaning surfaces with alcohol-based wipes. This has dramatically helped during the pandemic, and this should be a habit that all small businesses should still implement!

Have a handwashing policy

Make sure employees wash their hands before and after breaks. Also, it’s essential to make sure all employees know how to use alcohol gel, hand sanitizer, and other products.

Be cautious about sharing personal items

It’s essential to be cautious about sharing personal items, even if it is with coworkers. Something as simple as a phone, even a computer mouse, can carry a lot of germs. This will then create the spread of more germs, which will only make it worse. But if you’re going to do so, you should make sure that your hands are clean before you do so and use hand sanitizer after.

Keep a safe distance from others

This is another thing that people have learned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you can, try to avoid being around people during the cold and flu season. In general, it’s best to keep your distance to avoid getting sick.

Offer remote work

Why not allow remote work if someone is sick but not too sick to rest? If remote work can be done, you should allow it, right? This can significantly help in reducing people getting sick.

Stay proactive

Overall, it’s best to try to get everyoit’sn board regarding reducing the spread of infections during flu season. This helps everyone stay more aware, and will also help with fighting it all off. Just give gentle reminders here and there.