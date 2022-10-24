10 Small Business Threats Facing Businesses

No small business is immune to risk. Regardless of size or industry, every organization is vulnerable to threats impacting its bottom line and disrupting operations. This article will examine ten of the most common risks small businesses face today. We’ll discuss these threats, how they can harm your company, and what you can do to protect yourself against them.

Data Breaches

A data breach is a security incident in which sensitive, confidential, or protected data is accessed and/or extracted without authorization. This can happen when hackers gain access to your company’s computer systems or when employee error or negligence allows unauthorized individuals to access sensitive data.

Cyber Attacks

A cyber attack is a deliberate and targeted attempt to damage, disrupt, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system or network. These attacks can come from various sources, including individual hackers, organized crime groups, and nation-states.

Phishing Scams

Phishing is a type of online fraud that involves tricking victims into revealing personal information or clicking on malicious links. These scams often take the form of emails or website pop-ups that appear to be from a legitimate source, such as a bank or well-known brand.

Business Email Compromise (BEC)

A small business email compromise (BEC) is a scam in which attackers spoof legitimate email accounts and use them to send fraudulent messages. These messages often contain requests for wire transfers or sensitive information and can trick even the most vigilant employees into parting with company funds or data.

Insider Threats

An insider threat is a current or former employee, contractor, or vendor who has unauthorized access to an organization’s systems and data. These individuals may misuse this access for personal gain or to damage the company they work for.

Malware

Malware is a type of malicious software that is designed to damage or disable computer systems. This software can come from viruses, Trojans, worms, and other types of malicious code.

Denial of Service (DoS) Attacks

A denial of service (DoS) attack is an attempt to make a computer or network resource unavailable to its intended users. These attacks are often carried out by flooding the target with traffic or requests for data, making it difficult or impossible for legitimate users to access the resources they need.

SQL Injection Attacks

SQL injection is a type of cyber attack that takes advantage of vulnerabilities in web applications to insert malicious code into database queries. This code can then be used to access sensitive data or disrupt operations.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Attacks

A distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack is a type of DoS attack in which the attacker uses a network of computers to flood the target with traffic or requests for data. This can make it difficult or impossible for legitimate users to access the necessary resources.

Physical Security Threats

Physical security threats involve the potential for harm to people or property. These threats can include natural disasters, fires, and criminal activity.

Protecting Your Business

A comprehensive security plan is the best way to protect your business against these risks. This plan should include measures to prevent and detect attacks and steps to take if an attack occurs. AWS-managed services can help you implement a security plan to keep your data and systems safe.

While businesses face many risks, these 10 are some of the most common and damaging. Data breaches, cyber attacks, phishing scams, and insider threats can all lead to the loss of sensitive data or company funds. Malware, denial of service attacks, and SQL injection can disable computer systems and disrupt operations.

And finally, physical security threats can cause property damage or injure people. Taking these precautions can help ensure that your business remains safe and secure.