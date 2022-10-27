What Is An NFT?

An NFT is a nonfungible token. It continues to captivate mainstream audiences as Web3 technology grows rapidly. Many people believe it is art, while others believe it is cryptography. We’ll try to set the record straight.

Like Bitcoin or Ethereum. The term NFT represents it can neither be replaced nor interchanged because it has unique properties. Physical currency and cryptocurrency are fungible, which means that they can be traded or exchanged for one another.

More specifically, Wikipedia states:

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership.[1] The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded. NFTs can be created by anybody, and require few or no coding skills to create.[2] NFTs typically contain references to digital files such as photos, videos, and audio. Because NFTs are uniquely identifiable assets, they differ from cryptocurrencies, which are fungible. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-fungible_token

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have been part of the cryptocurrency scene for the last couple of years. Still, their value and utility (like gaming platforms) across several industries have driven their proliferation into mainstream consciousness.

NFT

Web3 Functionality

Another essential aspect of NFT technology is handing the ownership of digital assets to users as Web3 functionality begins to proliferate the Internet. NFTs can be traded or sold.

NFTs come in many forms, from highlight reels of NBA action, sports cards, rarities, and multi-million dollar pieces of art by some of the world’s most talented creators. The technology is also used to solve ticketing agencies’ dilemmas by certifying purchases online and through other real-world applications.

We hope this has given you more information about NFTs to help you understand this new form of digital assets in the marketplace. We anticipate much more utility with NFTs as Web3 takes off. We’ll also add to this story as more is compiled about the market and technology.