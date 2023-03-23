US: Oligarchy in Disguise

The United States of America is often seen as a beacon of democracy in the world. However, the reality is far from the illusion of democracy that is projected. The country is increasingly being run by a small group of wealthy individuals and corporations, who have a stranglehold on the political system. This oligarchy in disguise is threatening the very fabric of American democracy and the well-being of its citizens.

The Wealthy Elite’s Influence on Politics

The wealthy elite wield immense power over the political system. They have the resources to fund political campaigns, lobby politicians, and influence the policies that are made. This means that their interests are often prioritized over those of the general population. This leads to policies that benefit the wealthy and powerful rather than the majority of Americans. This influence is particularly visible in the tax policies coming from D.C. The wealthy pay a disproportionately lower percentage of their income in taxes.

The Corporate Takeover of the Media

The media is supposed to be the fourth estate, a check against the power of the government and corporations. However, in the US, the media has become increasingly corporate-owned and controlled. Americans consume media which is heavily influenced by the interests of the corporations that own them. This leads to a situation where the media fails to provide a balanced and unbiased view of events. Important issues are often ignored or downplayed.

The Role of Money in Elections

Money plays a critical role in American politics. Political campaigns are extremely expensive, and candidates need to raise vast sums of money to finance their campaigns (mainly from the oligarchy). This means that candidates who are wealthy or who have the backing of wealthy donors have a significant advantage over those who do not. This creates a situation where the voices of the wealthy and powerful are amplified, while the voices of the ordinary citizens are drowned out.

The Disconnect Between Politicians and the People

The political system in the US is increasingly disconnected from the people it is supposed to serve. Politicians are often far removed from the lives of ordinary Americans, and their interests and priorities do not always align with those of the general population. This creates a situation where policies are made that do not reflect the needs and desires of the people.

Listen to Albert Einstein in his 1949 article “Why Socialism:”

Private capital tends to become concentrated in few hands, partly because of competition among the capitalists, and partly because technological development and the increasing division of labor encourage the formation of larger units of production at the expense of smaller ones. The result of these developments is an oligarchy of private capital the enormous power of which cannot be effectively checked even by a democratically organized political society. This is true since the members of legislative bodies are selected by political parties, largely financed or otherwise influenced by private capitalists who, for all practical purposes, separate the electorate from the legislature. The consequence is that the representatives of the people do not in fact sufficiently protect the interests of the underprivileged sections of the population. Moreover, under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights.

The Need for Systemic Change and Genuine Democracy

The situation in the US is not sustainable, and there needs to be systemic change if democracy is to be preserved. This change needs to start with a fundamental reimagining of the political system, where the interests of the wealthy and powerful are no longer prioritized over those of the general population. It also needs to involve a rethinking of the role of the media and the importance of providing a balanced and unbiased view of events. Finally, it needs to involve a reduction in the role of money in politics and a reconnection between politicians and the people they are supposed to serve.

The US is at a crossroads, and it is up to the people to decide which path it will take. Will it continue down the path of oligarchy in disguise, where the wealthy and powerful call the shots? Or will it embrace genuine democracy, where the voices of all citizens are heard and their interests are prioritized? The answer to this question will determine the future of the country and the well-being of its citizens.