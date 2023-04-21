Education Support Hub
MC-29032 - Camp Adventure - Captain Irving and Flying Classroom at Camp Adventure
EducationPress Releases

Education Hub To Combat Learning Loss

Education Support Hub has been refocused to promote summer and after-school programs.

Photo of Guest Writers Guest Writers Send an email April 22, 2023Last Updated: April 22, 2023
0 110 1 minute read

Education Support Hub, Muncie, Indiana — Students, parents, staff, and members of the Muncie community have a new resource designed to make finding summer and after-school learning programs easier. The Education Support Hub provides information about summer camps, after-school options, and community programs. Many of these programs are free or low-cost for families. It is a free service offering email subscriptions, social media feeds, and forms to request assistance or suggest updates. The program is made possible with funding and partnership from the Ball Brothers Foundation, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Ball State University Teachers College.

The Education Support Hub has been completely redesigned to shift the focus from COVID support to fighting learning loss that too often occurs when children are not in school.  “Innovative and collaborative accelerated learning activities must be implemented to increase academic momentum for all Muncie students,” stated Sari Ruth Harris, Assistant Director, Office of Teacher Education Services and Clinical Practice, Ball State University.  These summer learning opportunities are open and available to all students to help overcome some of the gaps in learning due to COVID.  Research has shown that students who don’t read proficiently by the end of grade 3 will struggle to learn for a long time.  We’re offering various engaging summer activities focused on helping students gain proficiency in the early grades and build on that proficiency as they advance.

Indiana Department of Education data released in November of 2022 showed that nearly one in five Hoosier third graders still need to achieve reading proficiency on a recent assessment.

Local community members can visit the Education Support Hub at www.EducationSupportHub.com, subscribe to email updates, or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

About the Education Support Hub: The Education Support Hub is a timely, in-depth supplementary resource for professionals, parents, students, and members of the Muncie community. We aim to provide essential information about physical and mental health, nutrition, online learning, and technology support related to each school.

Tags
Photo of Guest Writers Guest Writers Send an email April 22, 2023Last Updated: April 22, 2023
0 110 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Guest Writers

Guest Writers

Various authors from around the world whose truth-seeking mission aligns with Middletown Media and Muncie Voice. Academics, government servants, award-winning journalists, authors, and celebrity guests have contributed. We also receive press releases and opinion letters.

Related Articles

education

Education: GOP Policies/Urban School Failures

March 28, 2023
education

Unlock Your Potential: The Joyful Journey of Education

March 17, 2023
Indiana Pre-K

Indiana Pre-K: Sign Up for On My Way Applications

March 13, 2023
broadband

Mercury Broadband to Open High-Speed Internet Service to Muncie

March 13, 2023
Comments

Leave a Reply

Back to top button