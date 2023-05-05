Risks That Could Impact Your Small Business
Risks That Could Impact Your Small Business

Dianne Pajo May 5, 2023
Running a small business is a worthwhile endeavor with many opportunities for growth. However, because you’re working with limited resources, you won’t always have the same type of safety net that you get with a larger corporation. Therefore, the best thing you can do is understand the risks that could impact your small business and know how to recover in case of disaster.

Financial Risks

One of the most considerable risks to any company comes down to finances. You need start-up capital, you need to pay employees, and you need to cover regular expenses like office rentals, liability insurance, utilities, and supplies. Money keeps a company running; a sudden surprise expense could sink a small business. The best thing you can do to cover your bases in a financial emergency is to establish a business continuity plan to prepare for an emergency and figure out how to bounce back.

Security Risks

Security is one of the most significant risks that could impact your small business. Cyberattacks pose a risk to your business’s valuable data, from company secrets to employee personnel files. It always helps to install firewalls, VPNs, and other security precautions on your work-related computers and maintain backups of your essential data so you can recover it if something goes awry. Remember to keep at least one backup in a secure place off company property.

Public Relation Risks

An often neglected risk is your public reputation and how it could help or hinder your company’s success. We live in a digital age where many people seek help or customer assistance through digital means. Having an easy-to-understand contact system between your company and your audience builds positive experiences and helps enhance your brand. In a time of social media, a negative public reaction to you or one of your employees could go viral and lead to a heavy public backlash. The most essential thing is to ensure that those associated with your brand handle public interactions with grace, duty, and professionalism first and foremost.

Photo of Dianne Pajo

Dianne Pajo

Dianne Pajo is a writer based out of the Chicagoland area with a passion for music, combat sports, and animals. She enjoys competing in amateur boxing and kickboxing, but in her other leisure time, you can find her performing music around the city. She is also a dog mom of 2.

