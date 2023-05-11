Workplace Design Shaping The Future

Workplace design has evolved, and transforming the workplace to suit the modern style is vital. With the rise of technological advancements, remote work, and new workplace values, creating an enabling environment that enhances employee well-being is crucial. According to research, 69% of businesses have already incorporated health and safety features into their workplace designs, making it essential for your business to adapt. Here are some design trends shaping the future.

Flexibility and adaptability of workstations

Workstations have become popular because of their flexible and adaptable features. They allow businesses to make efficient use of any given space and still manage to get the best from employees. Workstation designs also offer privacy, even in an open office. Employees can work at their desks without the next person knowing. That is due to the short screens demarcating each desk. For many office managers, workplace design allows them to see staff at their desks while eliminating feelings of micromanagement. These designs help increase employee collaboration, especially because everyone is within reach. It also fosters a sense of community at the workplace and boosts team cohesion, so feel free to consider this.

Advanced health and safety features

Workplace safety is a critical issue in the US, and for many businesses, the best way to avoid employee injuries and legal suits is to adhere to the standards. It is why several businesses go the extra mile to ensure their premises are fit for employees, prioritizing their safety. Some features you can explore for your business include anti-slip floors, solid rails fixed to the staircase, and equipment handling safety.

Safety glass is another prominent feature making waves in workplace designs so that you can leverage them. They are designed to break into small, safe fragments that are less likely to cause injury if they shatter. Aside from these, you can also explore perspex cut-to-size screens to raise safety and hygiene profiles at the workplace. You will find these transparent barriers in high-traffic areas like the front desk, where physical interactions are the highest.

Biophilic designs

Image Credit

Office designers sought to blend the outdoors with the indoors for years, leading to biophilic design. This concept focuses on connecting people with nature, bringing natural elements indoors and closer to your staff. It incorporates safety, aesthetics, and function, explaining why you often find new natural design elements in an office space. Natural plants like the Peace Lily, Pothos, ZZ Plants, and the Chinese Evergreen can help you achieve this look for your workplace. They thrive in indoor spaces and are believed to improve air quality, so consider this.

Additionally, as the world continues to move towards a greener world, you may have noticed a shift to natural light at the workplace. Instead of using artificial lights in the middle of the day, several office buildings are making better use of wide windows. Workplaces that made this move reported saving up to 11% on yearly electricity bills, making it an option worth trying.