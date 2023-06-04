Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. President 2024?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is running for president in 2024. The environmental lawyer and activist has been a prominent figure in the Democratic Party for years and has become increasingly vocal about political issues in recent months.

Kennedy, 62, is a well-known environmental activist and author. He is the president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit organization that protects waterways. He also authorizes several books, including “Crimes Against Nature” and “Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak” and “The Real Anthony Fauci.”

Kennedy’s run for the White House sparks excitement and skepticism among Democrats and the general public. Some view him as a symbol of the Kennedy family’s legacy and a potential unifier for the party, while the oligarchy sees him as a threat, just like his uncle.

Let’s look closer at the prospects and challenges of a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential run in 2024 mainly from a wide perspective. He and Ron DeSantis may have similar agendas regarding the oligarchy, including the mainstream media, which will be a problem for the oligarchy during the debates. His name makes him into the oligarchy, but he has served the people and environment first—a real populist, unlike Trump and DeSantis, who pretends to represent the people recklessly.

Will RFK Jr. Follow in His Uncle’s Footsteps?

The Kennedy family has long been a prominent force in American politics, with members serving in the highest levels of government for decades. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has often been seen as a possible successor to his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963 (many believe by the CIA). Kennedy Jr.’s candidacy in 2024 would continue the family’s legacy in American politics.

However, Kennedy Jr. has also faced criticism for relying too heavily on his family’s name and not developing a strong enough political identity. I’m afraid I have to disagree with those detractors. Due to his message, he has been marginalized. The media pundits have a distinct agenda to squelch anything resembling a populist uprising from the Left. Whether he can carve out a distinct political brand that resonates with voters beyond his family’s storied history remains to be seen.

Challenges Ahead for RFK Jr.: From Climate Change to the Media

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces a range of domestic and international challenges. Climate change is one of the world’s most pressing issues, and Kennedy Jr.’s leadership on environmental issues would be closely scrutinized by voters and critics alike. He would also be expected to tackle the Ukraine War, the buildup against China and Russia, and other complex foreign policy issues. Almost exactly what his uncle was stepping into, and Kennedy knows all about the oligarchy and military-industrial complex. He knows what he’s going up against for the people.

Kennedy’s Campaign Platform

In his announcement video, Kennedy outlined his campaign platform, which focuses on environmental protection, economic justice, and social justice. One of his priorities is healing the divide:

America is more polarized and divided now than at any time in living memory. Both sides seem to agree that the basic problem is the horrible people on the other side. Both sides are wrong. The basic problem is the division itself. A divided public lacks the strength to resist exploitation or to overcome the inertia of the status quo. The classic American can-do spirit exhausts itself in endless battles. So let’s heal the divide. https://www.kennedy24.com/heal

On environmental protection, Kennedy has pledged to “fight for a clean energy future” and to “protect our public lands.” He has also called for a ban on fracking and for the government to invest in renewable energy sources.

On economic justice, Kennedy pledged to “fight for working families” and to “raise the minimum wage.” He has also called for an end to tax cuts for the wealthy and for the government to invest in infrastructure and education.

On social justice, Kennedy has pledged to “fight for racial justice” and to “end mass incarceration.” He has also called for the government to provide universal healthcare and to protect abortion rights.

The oligarchy media will mostly challenge Robert Kennedy Jr. An article in The Guardian says Kennedy talks to “dead people.” Who doesn’t talk to their ancestry? The oligarchy-controlled media will hammer Kennedy with all they have, but if the people consider that a badge of honor like Trump, he’ll be fine. Just know, they are extremely scared of Kennedy because he is coming at a time when the USA is a tinder-box where only the truth will galvanize the people. From a populist perspective, you have Trump and the anti-Trump in Kennedy.

What Would a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Presidency Look Like?

Experts predict that his leadership on environmental issues would be a top priority, with a focus on transitioning to clean energy and combating climate change. He would also likely prioritize social justice issues, such as criminal justice reform and addressing systemic racism. Systemic corruption within the oligarchy, particularly the bloated military, will be a priority since his campaign website claims he’ll “end forever wars.” Like his uncle, he’ll clash with the Military-Industrial Complex on day one…even before. I’ll be on the lookout for the typical media propaganda.

Kennedy Jr.’s leadership style would likely be marked by his passion and ability to mobilize supporters. However, he would also need to build bridges with political opponents and find ways to work across the aisle to achieve his policy goals.

This article is ongoing; as we learn more, we will expand…