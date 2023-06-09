10 Most Popular American Flowers

Lavender is the most popular flower in America, with an average of 69,430 searches per year

Sunflowers are the second most popular flower, with 57,790 searches on average, while roses are third, with 41,030 searches

Poppies rank within the top 10, with an average of 17,360 searches per year

New research has uncovered America’s favorite flowers to grow, with lavender on top.

The study, by horticulture guide Gardening Chores, analyzed the number of Google searches for various flower names, combined with the search terms “how to grow flower name” and “buy flower name,” to discover which are America’s favorites.

1. Lavender – 69,430 searches per year

Lavender is America’s favorite flower, with an average of 69,430 collective yearly searches. Lavender, whose scientific name is Lavandula, is a genus of 47 species of flowering plants with over 450 varieties.

It is renowned for its delicate purple flowers and wonderful fragrance, and dried lavender flowers can be steeped in coconut oil to produce an essential oil that promotes relaxation. It can provide a welcome shock of color to any space and is great for pollinators like bees. Lavender grows best in bright, dry conditions in not very fertile soil with good drainage.

2. Sunflower – 57,790 searches per year

The sunflower is America’s second most popular flower, with an average of 57,790 yearly searches. The most well-known species, the common sunflower (Helianthus annuus), is recognized for its towering height, bright yellow outer petals, and large, sun-following flower head. The dark-colored inner disc of the plant is made up of many smaller flowers that help to attract pollinators.

The common sunflower is an annual flower, meaning that it dies after one growing season, which is the period from germination to seed production. It grows best in full sun or partial shade, in average fertile soil with good drainage.

3. Rose – 41,030 searches per year

Synonymous with romance and passion, American love also extends to roses. With 41,030 searches per year on average, the rose ranks America’s third most popular flower.

There are more than 300 naturally occurring rose species and tens of thousands of cultivated varieties. Generally, roses come in three types: climbing, groundcover, and shrub. The sheer variety of species can seem overwhelming, but it means there is likely to be a variety to suit whatever space one might have. In general, roses have large, vibrant flowers ranging in color from whites to yellows and reds, producing a pleasant scent that enhances their space.

Roses generally grow best in full sun, with medium moisture soil and a pH ranging from neutral to slightly acidic. However, specific types of roses can tolerate conditions outside of this range.

4. Peony – 36,870 searches per year

The vibrant peony is America’s fourth favorite flower, with an average of 36,870 yearly searches. Current scientific consensus considers there to be 33 distinguishable species of peony. Peony flowers are large and range in color from reds, purples, yellows, and whites.

Peonies are a perennial plant that blooms briefly in late spring and early summer. Perennial plants are categorized as those that continue to grow over more than two years. Peonies grow best in full sunlight or partially shaded areas that receive a lot of afternoon sun in the summer. They are also quite particular about the soil they grow in, preferring loose, well-draining, fertile, rich soil.

5. Hydrangea – 36,130 searches per year

With an average of 36,130 yearly searches, Hydrangeas rank fifth most popular. The Hydrangea comprises more than 75 species of flowering plants and is often referred to by the moniker Hortensia.

Famous for their large blooms in striking colors, they are reliable bloomers that don’t require much maintenance to provide beautiful color to a space from spring to fall. One fascinating characteristic of hydrangeas is that their blooms can change color depending on the soil pH they are growing in, with more acidic soil producing blue flowers and more alkaline soil producing pink flowers.

Hydrangeas grow best in full sun, although areas with afternoon shade will be preferred in hotter climates. They also prefer rich soil that is well-drained and moist. Remember that hydrangeas grow quickly, and can grow to be very large, with some having a spread of up to ten feet, so make sure to plant them in a space that can accommodate this.

6. Dahlia – 27,090 searches per year

Dahlias are the national flower of Mexico and are the sixth most popular in America, with an average of 27,090 yearly searches.

Dahlias are related to daisies and come in 49 species and more than 57,000 varieties. Their blooms provide amazing bursts of color in many shapes and sizes from mid-summer into fall, with a wide range of colors.

Dahlias are categorized into 8 general categories by gardeners: decorative dahlias, pompon and ball dahlias, cactus and semi-cactus dahlias, anemone and collarette dahlias, mignon dahlias, single dahlias, peony and orchid shaped dahlias, and waterlily dahlias.

This wide selection allows plenty of flexibility in incorporating dahlias into a space. Dahlias generally prefer full sun, with some varieties tolerating partial shade in warmer climates. They also tend to prefer well-drained soil.

If you live in a colder climate, you can still grow dahlias despite them not being cold hardy. Once the blossom is over, cut down your dahlias to the ground, uproot the tubers, and dry them. You can then store them in a cool, but not cold, dry place to be able to plant them again next spring.

7. Tulip – 24,370 searches per year

Famous for being at the center of one of the most infamous investment bubbles in history, the tulip is the seventh most popular flower in America, with an average of 24,370 searches annually.

There are around 75 species of tulips, with more than 3,000 varieties altogether. They provide vibrant blooms in almost every color briefly in the spring. Tulips generally grow best in full sun conditions and prefer fertile, well-drained, evenly humid loam, chalk, or sand-based soil, with the soil pH ranging from mildly acidic to mildly alkaline.

Tulips require plenty of attention to return year after year. Once the bloom is spent, deadhead the tulip so that it diverts most of its energy to the bulb, allowing it to remain healthy for the next year. After all the leaves have dried, gently remove the bulb from the soil using your hands or a small fork, then dry the bulb in the sun. Once dried, store the bulb in a cool, dark, dry, and ventilated place for re-planting around the middle of October for the following spring.

8. Sweet Pea – 23,130 searches per year

With an average of 23,130 searches annually, sweet pea ranks America’s eighth most popular flower. Sweet peas are annual climbing plants known for their bright flowers, ranging from their original wild purple to various shades of blue, pink, purple, and white, often in pastel colors.

The flowers are usually strongly scented, and despite their alluring name, all parts and varieties of the sweet pea are poisonous, so it’s essential to plant them away from edible garden peas to prevent accidental consumption.

Depending on the climate in which they are planted, sweet peas can survive from November in mild winter climates to very late winter and early spring when the ground is dry enough to work in climates where frosts occur regularly.

Sweet peas can also be grown indoors, then moved outside as the weather permits. Their buds prefer full sun, and their roots prefer shade, provided by planting low-growing annuals in front of them. They prefer well-fertilized, moist, well-drained soil with an alkaline pH.

9. Poppy – 17,360 searches per year

Famous for its connection to the remembrance of fallen soldiers after World War One and later to all fallen soldiers, the poppy ranks ninth for most popular, with 17,360 average yearly searches.

Poppies come in various colors and usually bloom from spring into early summer in temperate zones. The field poppy, the most famous poppy variety, produces many fiery red blooms that last a day. They generally prefer full sun, with fertile and organically rich, well-drained, medium humid to dry loam, chalk, clay, or sand-based soil, with a soil pH that is mildly acidic to mildly alkaline.

10. Clematis – 16,180 searches per year

The clematis is America’s tenth most popular flower, with an average of 16,180 yearly searches.

There are 300 natural clematis species with countless varieties between all of its species, cultivars, and hybrids. They produce stunning blooms, ranging from purples to whites, with some even being yellow or red.

Clematises are a species of climbing plants often split into three groups: early, repeated, and late. Group one clematises produce flowers on old wood and blossom in spring. The next group starts blooming in late spring to early summer on new and old wood, continuing throughout summer and sometimes into fall. The last group only produces flowers on new wood and starts blooming later in summer, usually lasting into fall.

In general, clematises prefer full sun or partial shade, with soil that is well drained and medium humid loam, clay, chalk, or sand-based soil with a pH from neutral to mildly alkaline.

Amber Noyes, a horticultural expert at Gardening Chores, commented:

America’s 10 Most Popular Flowers

Rank Flower Number of yearly searches 1. Lavender 69,430 2. Sunflower 57,790 3. Rose 41,030 4. Peony 36,870 5. Hydrangea 36,130 6. Dahlia 27,090 7. Tulip 24,370 8. Sweet Pea 23,130 9. Poppy 17,360 10. Clematis 16,180

The Five Most Popular Flowers in Each US State and D.C.

State or District Most searched flower Second most searched flower Third most searched flower Fourth most searched flower Fifth most searched flower Alabama Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Rose Alaska Peony Sunflower Lavender Dahlia Sweet Pea Arizona Lavender Sunflower Rose Bougainvillea Tulip Arkansas Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Rose California Lavender Sunflower Rose Peony Hydrangea Colorado Lavender Sunflower Peony Rose Dahlia Connecticut Sunflower Lavender Dahlia Hydrangea Peony Delaware Lavender Sunflower Rose Hydrangea Peony District of Columbia Lavender Sunflower Peony Tulip Rose Florida Sunflower Lavender Rose Bougainvillea Hydrangea Georgia Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Rose Peony Hawaii Lavender Rose Sunflower Gardenia Hibiscus Idaho Lavender Sunflower Peony Hydrangea Dahlia Illinois Lavender Sunflower Rose Hydrangea Peony Indiana Lavender Sunflower Peony Hydrangea Rose Iowa Sunflower Lavender Rose Sweet Pea Hydrangea Kansas Lavender Sunflower Peony Hydrangea Rose Kentucky Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Rose Louisiana Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Rose Tulip Maine Lavender Sunflower Peony Dahlia Sweet Pea Maryland Lavender Sunflower Rose Peony Hydrangea Massachusetts Lavender Sunflower Dahlia Peony Hydrangea Michigan Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Dahlia Minnesota Lavender Sunflower Peony Rose Hydrangea Mississippi Lavender Hydrangea Sunflower Peony Rose Missouri Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Rose Montana Lavender Sunflower Peony Sweet Pea Rose Nebraska Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Tulip Nevada Sunflower Lavender Rose Tulip Peony New Hampshire Sunflower Lavender Peony Dahlia Rose New Jersey Sunflower Lavender Rose Peony Hydrangea New Mexico Lavender Sunflower Rose Hollyhock Peony New York Lavender Sunflower Rose Peony Hydrangea North Carolina Lavender Sunflower Peony Rose Hydrangea North Dakota Lavender Sunflower Tulip Rose Hydrangea Ohio Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Rose Peony Oklahoma Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Tulip Oregon Lavender Sunflower Peony Sweet Pea Dahlia Pennsylvania Lavender Sunflower Rose Hydrangea Peony Rhode Island Lavender Sunflower Peony Hydrangea Dahlia South Carolina Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Peony Rose South Dakota Sunflower Peony Lavender Hydrangea African Violet Tennessee Lavender Sunflower Peony Hydrangea Rose Texas Lavender Rose Sunflower Hydrangea Tulip Utah Lavender Sunflower Peony Dahlia Rose Vermont Lavender Peony Sunflower Dahlia Rose Virginia Lavender Sunflower Peony Hydrangea Rose Washington Lavender Dahlia Sweet Pea Peony Sunflower West Virginia Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Rose Peony Wisconsin Lavender Sunflower Hydrangea Dahlia Rose Wyoming Iris Peony Sunflower Lavender Hydrangea gardeningchores.com

Number of times each flower places in the top five for each US state and D.C.