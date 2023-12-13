4 Signs That Your Elderly Dog Needs an Orthopedic Bed

You might see your dog as the puppy they once were. However, as they age, they face numerous challenges in their mobility and quality of life.

It’s crucial to pay attention to your dog’s health and comfort. Continue reading about the signs that your elderly dog needs an orthopedic bed for exceptional support.

Restlessness or Frequent Pacing

If you notice your senior dog pacing around during the night or failing to settle into a proper sleep, it could indicate that their sleeping area isn’t providing enough comfort. Anxiety or untreated pain from joint issues can cause such restlessness.

Manufacturers construct orthopedic beds with memory foam or similar materials, which adapt to the dog’s shape and provide superior comfort by relieving pressure on sore joints. This material can significantly reduce the discomfort that leads to pacing and restlessness. With a better night of sleep, they will feel more at ease throughout the day.

Stiffness and Difficulty Moving

Arthritis is a common condition affecting senior dogs. The damage to their joints can make it painful for them to lie down, stand up, or change positions.

One of the best ways to manage canine arthritis is to select an orthopedic bed. Observe your dog to see if they appear stiff or struggle when getting up. Additional support will rejuvenate their joints, alleviate pain, and make it easier for them to rest and move.

Uncomfortable Sleeping Positions

If it seems that your dog can never find a good position, an orthopedic bed could be the solution. Look out for signs such as weight shifting, tossing, and turning. Orthopedic beds will cradle the dog’s body, evenly distribute weight, and minimize painful pressure points.

Loss of Muscle Mass and Weight

As your dog grows older, their body composition undergoes significant changes, especially during their senior years. One noticeable transformation is the gradual decrease in muscle mass and weight, which can make it increasingly uncomfortable for them to lie on a regular bed.

An orthopedic bed is meticulously crafted with care to guarantee exceptional support for your pup. The mattress will support and adapt to your dog’s evolving body shape, ensuring they’re always comfortable.

It becomes increasingly important to pay attention to your dog’s health as they age. Staying vigilantly aware of the signs that your elderly dog needs an orthopedic bed will enhance your pup’s physical and mental well-being.