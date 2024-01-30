4 Ways to Help Employees Take Control of Their Wellbeing

Employee well-being is a very common discussion in industries. However, it is an essential one but doesn’t always tackle the subject with the right approach. Many employees can believe it’s the responsibility of the employer, but the opposite is arguably more fitting. In a working environment where employees’ autonomy is greatly valued for the sake of workplace well-being, we should encourage employees to take control over their sense of self and their workplace well-being. So how can we help this along?

Provide the Best Resources and Support

In terms of employee health and well-being, it’s important to distinguish between the physical and the mental. Ensuring physical workplace safety can cover a variety of components depending on the environment. In a factory setting where there’s lots of dust and debris, it may be essential to have dust suppression systems in place; however, in an office environment, this could involve ergonomic furniture. In terms of mental health, offering access to mental health resources can demonstrate that the organization takes employees’ mental health seriously and provides the support that is necessary. Many businesses may believe that offering these is way too expensive, and therefore it’s important to gauge the interest of employees and if this is something that would be welcome.

Empowering Employees

Giving them greater control over how they do their work is essential because having little discretion over how the work is completed can result in poor health. Giving employees more autonomy is going to contribute to a healthier and more satisfying work experience. Empowering employees is such a little thing in the wider picture; however, if you want to create a better workplace, giving employees greater control will be an effective retention strategy.

Encourage Connection

Building a sense of community within the workplace will help employees feel connected and supported. This is something we can achieve through team-building activities, creating a supportive network, and other events. When there is a community within a workplace, this will ensure a greater sense of purpose as well. Purpose is pivotal to employee well-being and becomes vital in so many different organizations, not just in terms of businesses that operate in an office but within a whole heap of industries where teamwork becomes pivotal, for example, in construction.

Promoting Work-Life Balance

We can easily implement KPIs and targets, and this encourages people to push further than ever. There are many people who believe that they need to burn the candle at both ends for the sake of their job, but work-life balance will encourage employees to maintain a healthier existence. Keeping work and personal life separate is pivotal in the modern day where everybody has access to work emails. Whether it’s in the building and construction industries or the charity sector, it’s important for employees to take greater control of their well-being, but you need to also get the ball rolling. This also means reducing the stigma associated with mental health issues and encouraging employees to seek help where necessary.

It is vital that we encourage our employees to take control over their mental health, and these are some incredibly effective strategies that don’t just improve their health but can lead to greater morale, commitment, loyalty, and productivity.