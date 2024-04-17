6 Tips to Improve Your PR as a Business Owner

When you run a business it is really important that you are well thought of by people in your industry and the general public who are going to buy your products, if you want to actually meet those sales quotas and build a successful company in the long term.

Bad press is bad for business and that goes for your personal press as well as any bad press that comes your brand’s way. So, below, let’s take a look at what you can do to improve your PR as a business owner right now.

Be a Social Butterfly (Online and Off)

First rule of good public relations? Be seen. That’s right, it’s time to put on your metaphorical party hat and mingle. Online, this means having an active presence on social media where you’re not just posting, but engaging. Comment on posts, interact with followers, and maybe even slip into a few DMs (professionally, of course). Off the internet, attend industry events, network like it’s an Olympic sport, and show that your business has a human side. Remember, people do business with people, not faceless corporations.

Craft Your Story—and Tell It Well

Every business mogul has a story. What’s yours? Did you overcome adversity, invent something cool, or change careers at 40? These stories make you human and relatable. Use them to craft a compelling narrative about who you are and why you do what you do. Share these anecdotes in blog posts, interviews, and public talks. A good story not only entertains but sticks with people long after they’ve scrolled away.

Turn Mistakes into Gold

Let’s be real: everyone flubs up now and then – even people like Steve Jobs and Michael Kassan do not have a perfect record. When you do, addressing it publicly and gracefully can actually boost your reputation. Acknowledge the mistake, take full responsibility, and show what you’re doing to fix it. This doesn’t just apply to business blunders—personal slip-ups matter too. Owning your errors shows maturity and integrity, traits that every respected leader needs.

Keep Your Skills Sharp and Your Knowledge Current

Being a thought leader isn’t just about having revolutionary ideas; it’s about staying on the cutting edge of your field. Read voraciously, take courses, and attend workshops. Then, share your insights generously. Write articles, give talks, and participate in panel discussions. The more you’re seen as an expert, the more your personal PR will flourish.

Separate Personal from Professional… But Not Completely

While your business and personal finances should definitely remain separate, your personal and professional images can benefit from a little overlap. Let people see the person behind the persona. Share your volunteer work, hobbies, and even glimpses of your family life. This transparency builds trust and makes you more approachable.

Embrace and Drive Change

Show that you’re not only keeping up with changes in your industry but also driving them. Champion new ideas, back innovative startups, or lead on issues of corporate responsibility. Being seen as a change-maker can set you apart and keep you relevant. Plus, it shows you’re committed not just to success, but to progress.

Bad press is not inevitable, and even if it does come your way, you can improve on it, as you can see above. So, what are you waiting for?