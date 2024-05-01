How Authenticity Elevates Your Business’s SEO

Does authenticity seem to be taking a back seat in marketing at the moment? In a way, it seems like that, as businesses want to focus only on AI and other technologies to improve the workplace and marketing—nothing about authenticity. But here’s a little secret: being genuine could actually be your strongest SEO strategy. Yes! It’s not always about algorithms and clicks; you have to keep in mind that people will only click something if they feel compelled. On top of that, people your audience can smell from a mile away if you’re not being genuine.

While you don’t have to form a parasocial relationship, it will help to focus on authenticity massively. Trends aren’t necessarily authentic, and SEO is a long-term gain that can give big rewards. So, with that said, here’s exactly how being authentic can boost your business’s SEO.

It’s All About Building Up Trust

The cornerstone of authenticity is content that resonates truthfully with your audience. This means creating content that is not just original but also sincerely reflects your brand’s values and mission. Search engines, like Google prioritize content that demonstrates expertise, authority, and trustworthiness . This is that EAT acronym that you’ve probably heard of, and it’s what agencies offering SEO services have a strong focus on.

When your content genuinely helps users, search engines notice. The algorithm knows this, and people will know this, too. Authentic content is rewarded not only with higher rankings but also with increased engagement from visitors who appreciate transparency and realness. Again, it might take a while, but it’s 100% worth it in the end. Just give it some time and be genuine.

Better for Boosting User Engagement

Not all engagement is created equally for the algorithm; you really have to keep that in mind. You want positive engagement, and you can get that through authenticity. In fact, authenticity leads to richer, more engaging content. When you’re true to your brand and speak in a voice that aligns with your core values, your audience is more likely to spend time on your site, share your content, and return for more.

This within itself is going to signal to search engines that your website is providing valuable content and offers a great user experience, both of which are key factors in ranking algorithms. Again, it takes time, but it’s a great thing!

It Encourages Natural Link Building

Now, this is something that you just can’t neglect in the slightest! One of the best SEO strategies is to gain high-quality backlinks! This authenticity makes this process more organic. Just think about it for a moment: when you consistently produce honest and valuable content, other sites are more likely to link to your website as a reputable source. That’s why a lot of websites have in-depth guides or infographics.

Ideal for Boosting Social Validation

You already knew that having a social media presence was massive, but this takes it up another notch. Authentic stories and genuine interactions on social platforms can lead to increased shares, likes, and comments. But what exactly does this have to do with SEO, though? Well, there’s the potential for direct traffic from social media (something that can be a bit tough to achieve).