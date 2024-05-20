Keep Your Personal Life Separate from Business

If you scroll through social media, even Twitter, you’re going to find that there’s a beginning to be this mash; you’re going to find that a business, professionals included, are sharing their personal life, their views, and so on. If you spend about ten minutes on LinkedIn, you might find pregnancy announcements, vacation photos, new house photos, and marriage announcements, and the list could go on and on. It’s odd to think about businesses and professionals sharing their lives like this.

While sure, if you live above your business, then it’s next to impossible to separate work life and business, but you don’t need to make the two lives so formed. Both of these must stay separate. But why? Well, here’s precisely why.

It’s All About Maintaining Professionalism

Look, some professionals make mistakes; even the biggest and most well-known ones, like Bryan Freedman, can harm their reputation; we are all human. However, there isn’t an excuse; sometimes, you don’t know how detrimental it can be.

Sure, not everyone is going to be professional when they’re dealing with their personal life, and that’s fine, but that’s why you should never blur the lines between the two of them.

When you interact with clients, colleagues, or customers, they expect a certain level of professionalism that helps build trust and respect. Sharing too much about your personal life or expressing strong personal opinions in a professional setting can undermine this trust. Even when it comes to social media too (so that’s why you never want to add customers to your personal page). So, by keeping your personal views and life events private, you ensure that your professional interactions remain focused and respectful.

Avoiding Conflicts of Interest

You also have to keep in mind that conflicts of interest can arise when your personal life interferes with your business decisions. Here’s an example: hiring a friend or family member might seem like a good idea, but it can lead to biased decisions and potential resentment from other employees.

Seriously, this is far more common than you might think. Sure, sometimes it works, but it doesn’t always work out. So give this some thought because relationships could get ruined. Just by keeping your personal relationships and business decisions separate, you ensure that all decisions are made based on merit and the best interests of the business rather than personal connections.

Think About Your Privacy

This is probably the biggest mistake of all. Now, it’s scary to think, but it’s true; we’re currently living in an age where information is easily accessible. With AI and deepfakes, who knows how much easier this is going to get? You need to start protecting your privacy, which is more important than ever. Sharing personal details or views in a business context can lead to unwanted scrutiny and potentially harm your reputation. Even if you’re not doing anything wrong, something could still go wrong, thanks to AI and deepfakes. That’s why you shouldn’t give out your info, beliefs, nothing like that. Instead, you need to focus on safeguarding your privacy, and reduce the risk of personal information being used against you in a professional setting.