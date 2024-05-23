What To Know About Medical Malpractice

When you put yourself in the hands of a medical professional, you expect to be safe. A medical professional is meant to work to make you physically healthier. So, what happens when the opposite occurs?

If you’ve been the victim of medical malpractice, it means a medical professional has let you down and caused you injury. If you’re wondering if this applies to you and what to do about it, read on.

Circumstances Vary

There are many ways you can be let down by a medical professional because there are many medical professions. It may have been because of a poor encounter with your general practitioner or it could have been something a surgeon did during surgery. Perhaps it was something to do with your dentist during a routine appointment.

If you’re researching on behalf of someone else, it may have been because of the poor quality care provided in a care home. Whatever the circumstances are, it’s worth exploring if it is medical negligence.

You’ll Need Proof

If you intend to file a medical negligence claim against someone who has provided healthcare for you, you need to have proof. It’s important to have evidence of the fact that an injury was caused or a condition became worse under the care of the health professional. You can gain this proof from medical records.

However, medical professionals don’t like to admit fault when it comes to medical negligence so you may need more than your medical records. Pictures of the injury can add to your evidence, along with a detailed description of your experience and statements from family or friends who saw your injury.

Find Another Medical Professional

If one medical professional has acted in a way that has caused you injury, it’s vital to seek care from someone else as soon as possible. Not only will this ensure you have appropriate care when you need it most, but the records kept by your new doctor may help you if you want to make a claim. Your new doctor may be able to attest towards your injury.

Going through a traumatic experience because of poor care can have a lasting effect. The sooner you find a medical professional who does their job properly, the sooner your faith will be restored in those who are meant to look after you.

Write Everything Down

As you’re going through the experience, the details are fresh in your memory. The more time that passes, the more likely it is that you will forget some of the details. When the details become foggy, it’s harder to prove what happened.

Write everything down in as much detail as you can remember so your solicitors have what they need should you make a medical negligence claim.

Find a Good Solicitor

Solicitors who have experience with medical negligence claims understand that isn’t always straightforward. It’s not always as simple as one big mistake made by one person, as it’s more often a series of errors that add up to poor care over an extended period of time. Your solicitor will work to gather all the information needed to put a claim together.

If there’s not enough evidence to make a medical negligence claim, you’ll be told straight away. However, if there is enough evidence, you rarely have to worry about your case going to court. In most cases, settlements are made without the need to go to court.

Take Care Of Yourself

The experience of medical malpractice can cause a range of different emotions. From fear to anger, insecurity to anxiety, and many others. The most important thing to remember is to have patience with yourself. It can take a long time to get through this type of traumatic experience.

It can help to talk to a counselor about your experience and your thoughts going forward. Don’t let this experience dissuade you from seeking medical attention when you need it. Make sure that your physical, mental, and emotional health remain a priority and never be afraid to ask for help.

Highlighting medical malpractice is not only the best way to get justice for what you’ve been through but also to ensure that no-one else has to go through the same thing in the future. Medical professionals who are not capable of doing their jobs well should be removed from their position.

