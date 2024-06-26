5 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do With a Skid Steer

Skid steers are incredibly versatile machines, hard at work on construction sites and farms. But did you know they can do much more than just move dirt? Here are five surprising things you didn’t know you could do with a skid steer so you can get more use out of your equipment.

Clear Brush From Land

One of the lesser known uses for a skid steer is clearing brush from land. This is especially helpful for farmers, landscapers, and home builders who need an efficient way to prepare land for new projects. Attach a brush cutter to your skid steer, and you’ll make quick work of even the densest underbrush.

Create a Lift Platform

Need a safe and stable platform for utility work or tasks where a ladder just won’t cut it? Your skid steer can help. By adding a lift platform attachment, you can reach higher places safely and easily. This is ideal for maintenance tasks, tree trimming, or any job that requires working at heights.

Move a Fifth-Wheel Trailer

If you’ve got a fifth-wheel trailer that needs relocating, your skid steer can come in handy. With the right attachment, you can use your skid steer to move a fifth-wheel trailer to a different spot on your property or in a retail lot. It’s a practical solution when traditional towing methods aren’t available.

Fill Sandbags

In a weather emergency, quickly filling sandbags can be a lifesaver. Instead of holding the bags and using a shovel, use your skid steer to speed up the process. With a sandbag filling attachment, you can fill multiple bags in a fraction of the time, making it easier to protect your property from flooding.

Move Hay Bales

For farmers, moving hay bales is a common yet labor-intensive task. Thankfully, a skid steer with a bale spear attachment can make quick work of this chore. Simply spear the hay bale and transport it to where it’s needed, saving you time and effort.

There you have it—five things you didn’t know you could do with a skid steer. These versatile machines are more than just workhorses; they’re problem-solving tools that can make various tasks easier and more efficient. Whether you’re on a job site or your farm, consider all the unique ways you can put your skid steer to work.