What You Should Know Before Hiring Remote Talent Across Borders

Key Points:

Business expert explains the factors employers need to be aware of before hiring talent from overseas.

Why employers need to consider taxes, compliance with regulations, competitive salaries and benefits, and potential IP issues before hiring international talent.

Expert explains the importance of tailored onboarding for international hires.

In 2024, a staggering 28% of the global workforce operates remotely. In 2025, the workplace will be more global than ever, as more companies embrace remote work across borders to build their dream teams.

But while the perks—like tapping into a massive talent pool and adding cultural diversity—are undeniable, hiring internationally isn’t as simple as sending a job offer via email.

That’s why the team at Indexsy, a digital marketing firm specializing in SEO, has put together a list of key things employers need to know before hiring remote workers from overseas.

1. Compliance Is King

Every country has its own labour laws, and failing to comply can result in hefty fines or legal trouble. From minimum wage requirements to benefits mandates and work permits, understanding local regulations is non-negotiable.

“Our top tip is to partner with an Employer of Record (EOR) so that you can navigate compliance issues and hire legally in new markets without setting up a local entity,” says Indexsy.

2. Competitive Compensation Varies By Region

What’s considered a great salary in one country might be below average in another. You’ll need to research local market rates, cost of living, and cultural expectations to decide if you can offer a fair and competitive compensation package.

3. Mind The Tax Implications

International hiring can complicate tax obligations for both you and your employees. The risk of being taxed twice and fluctuating exchange rates can create hurdles. A good solution is to use global payroll providers or EOR services to ensure your taxes are handled smoothly, and employees are paid in compliance with local regulations.

4. Why Time Zones Are A Blessing And A Challenge

A globally distributed team means your business can cover more hours in the day, but time zones can also disrupt collaboration. “We’d recommend leaning into asynchronous communication tools like Slack, Notion, or Trello to keep projects moving, no matter where your team members are,” says Indexsy.

5. Embrace Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion (DEI)

Studies repeatedly show diverse teams perform better and bring fresh perspectives to problem-solving. Hiring globally shouldn’t be about adding diversity to your team for the sake of diversity, but about bringing the innovation and creativity of different cultures into the workplace. “Encourage cross-cultural learning within your team so that everyone feels valued and included,” says Indexsy.

6. Outsource Or Full-Time? Be Strategic

Not all roles require a permanent hire. Hiring international contractors might be more cost-effective for specialized or short-term projects than hiring full-time employees.

“For long-term hires in countries where you don’t have a local entity, an EOR is your best friend,” says Indexsy. “For short-term needs, use freelance platforms or contractor management solutions.”

7. Language Skills Can Fuel Expansion

Are you expanding into new markets? Employees fluent in local languages and familiar with different customs can bridge the gap between your business and its new audience. This cultural insight often leads to stronger customer relationships and faster adaptation to a new market.

8. Stay Flexible With Benefits

Benefits expectations vary wildly across countries. For example, the amount of mandatory paid leave expected in Europe differs significantly from what’s typical in the U.S. Offer benefits tailored to local standards while considering global perks like remote work stipends or wellness programs to keep everyone engaged.

9. Safeguard Your Intellectual Property

Global hiring can open the door to potential intellectual property (IP) risks. Make sure contracts include clauses protecting your IP, especially in jurisdictions with differing IP laws. “It’s important to work with legal experts familiar with local laws so that your contracts are watertight,” says Indexsy.

10. Plan For Long-Term Retention

Retaining international talent requires more than competitive pay. Career development opportunities, regular feedback, and strong onboarding processes go a long way toward encouraging any employee to stay, whether they’re local or international.

11. Consider The Cost-Benefit Of Global Hiring Tools

Investing in tools like global payroll platforms, EOR services, or contractor management systems can save time, money, and legal headaches in the long run, but you need to be sure the outlay will be worth it in terms of the talent you can bring in.

“Partner with solutions that match your company size and hiring goals,” Indexsy says. “Platforms like Remote or Deel are great for streamlining processes.”

12. Don’t Fear Asynchronous Workflows

Global teams thrive on flexibility. By allowing team members to work at their best times, you’ll see a surprising boost in productivity and creativity. “Success in global hiring hinges on balancing flexibility with accountability,” says Indexsy. “Allow your team to do what works for them while also making sure everyone hits their goals.”

A spokesperson for Indexsy commented: