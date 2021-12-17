Muncie: Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA)

Since the 1920s, the good people in Delaware County have granted a tax exemption to the Muncie Family YMCA. Since that time, every chief executive officer has been hired from outside our county – “a corporate YMCA insider”. That’s one-hundred years of external management in the field of wellness who have come to lead this community.

We’ve paid for the best of the best to manage community wellness. When I saw “WE,” I mean us taxpayers who have subsidized their presence in our community since they do not pay property taxes on the property they own in Muncie. As we’ll see, that has been a lot of money. In microeconomics, it’s called an “opportunity cost.” Had we chosen to allow for-profit fitness facilities to enter our Muncie market, they would have to compete amongst themselves and they would also be paying property taxes to help pay for common expenses like our park systems.

Not just the opportunity costs are a factor. We should look at how well they have done in improving our wellness. This article will take a look at both considering the YMCA is wanting to build a new facility at Muncie Central High School. How much have they paid taxpayers for that land is under question?



I asked the Mayor on record at the Muncie Redevelopment Commission meeting Wednesday morning and he said he had no idea. Nobody on the MRC knew either. Here’s the video starting at the public comment section when they all plead amnesia. Don’t forget, the crowd at Next Muncie wanted to build the YMCA facility at Tuhey Park first.

Delaware County Wellness Indicators

Well, according to a 2021 Gallup’s Wellbeing index, Indiana is ranked 41st out of 50 states. That’s not very good. You would think with all the top-rated health care companies in the state, we’d be in the top ten.

Well, how about Muncie? We rank 13th out of 15 metro areas in Indiana. Ouch!

We are a bottom dweller for wellness. What about all the wellness initiatives in our community? What about the high-priced YMCA memberships and their impact? Why aren’t we achieving the best wellness numbers in our state for the investment we are making. The Mayor bragged about the YMCA, but why?

I’ll request their tax returns and take a closer look at the numbers to see what they reveal. Maybe we’ll find out where they are struggling.

Let’s not forget we also have the leading health facility in the state – IU Health/Ball Memorial Hospital? Last I checked, local taxpayers, subsidized the hospital as well since they don’t pay property taxes for the common expenses.

Don’t we also have the ever-expanding wellness company in Delaware County, Meridian Health Center? Yep, it’s another nonprofit so we have huge opportunity costs there as well. I’ll venture more into the wellness arena to cover these two behemoths in a dedicated article.

While you have expanded services in Delaware County, you’re not making an impact on wellness. Profits have grown, but what about residents’ wellness?

So, while we have some of the greatest trail assets in the state, our wellness is at the bottom of the state. When you consider the YMCA memberships are over $50 a month, that’s not really producing the results we need.

Add to these facts that Ball State students get a state-of-the-art fitness center, subsidized by local taxpayers via our state taxes that go toward public education, and the kids getting to stay on campus and not support local fitness facilities, we are losing substantial dollars. Why aren’t those economic professionals at Ball State studying this issue?

Lost Tax Revenues

We checked with our local assessor several years ago who told us the buildings in Muncie would yield $250,000 in property taxes, yet they are tax exempt. I asked James Carmichael, our current assessor for assistance. He said I could go to Beacon and figure this out using the 3% rate for commercial property. I’ve been living on that website.

I wonder why our local newspaper hasn’t investigated this?

Anyway, the assessed values for both the Northwest YMCA and Downtown YMCA came to a grand total of just over $3.0 million ($1.6 million for the Downtown property and $1.4 million).

That would reap over $91 thousand in property taxes. In just the two decades, had we been charging the YMCA property taxes, it would have yielded $1.8 million that could have been invested in our park systems. Can you imagine what our park systems would look like today had we not been subsidizing the YMCA and made them pay their fair share in taxes?

YMCA’s Project at Muncie Central

According to the Muncie Journal, which is used by the Chamber of Commerce and others as a propaganda sheet with the help of WLBC Radio, the Ball Family gave the YMCA of Muncie: $1,500,000 to support the construction of a new facility on Muncie Central High School’s campus. Their efforts to force their way onto Tuhey Park property failed. Since Ball State stole the Muncie Community School system from the taxpayers, they were granted permission to build there.

The question is, How much did the YMCA, who is selling two facilities in Muncie, paying the school system? I asked that question to the Mayor on 12/16/2021 in a MRC meeting and he shrugged his shoulders. He said he had no idea even though he is a “member” of Jud Fisher’s Next Muncie group and shared the update with the MRC board. He was bragging about the fact they were building at Muncie Central and was “hoping” the City of Muncie would get access to the Downtown property. He didn’t say a word about the property in NW Muncie.

Summary and Conclusion

Who runs Muncie, Indiana? Why is our Mayor acting like a “carrier pigeon” when making these announcements? It’s like he works for someone else. He’s just a runner. We thought we elected a mayor and city council to run government affairs but what I’m discovering is Next Muncie or Jud Fisher runs Muncie and the Mayor carries back messages to the community to make announcements.

There are always two sides to the equation in a market so since the Mayor is clueless, I’ve asked the Muncie Community Schools for a contact name so I can send a FOIA request to obtain all the documents pertaining to the acquisition of the Muncie Central property from Ball State University who is running the school district after they stole it away from the Muncie taxpayer.

The role of a journalist is one of an adversary to the government. We are the Fourth Estate or Fourth Branch of government. Our job is to confront the government with questions that make them uncomfortable. It’s not activism – it’s the power of the free press supporting the people.

What you see from our local press institutions is propaganda. It’s yellow journalism:

Yellow journalism and yellow press are American terms for journalism and associated newspapers that present little or no legitimate, well-researched news while instead using eye-catching headlines for increased sales. Techniques may include exaggerations of news events, scandal-mongering, or sensationalism. By extension, the term yellow journalism is used today as a pejorative to decry any journalism that treats news in an unprofessional or unethical fashion

These yellow journalistic entities and propaganda outfits then cry about how their model is failing or drying up because of social media.

No, it’s drying up because they gave away their power. We’ll see why and to whom a little later as all the FOIA requests I’ve sent out are returned. Right now, the fixers are struggling with being ruled against by Luke Britt, our Public Access Counselor.



Once again, I’ll update this story as we go along, so bookmark this page for reference.