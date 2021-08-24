Four Things To Do Before You Declutter

One of the best things that you can do for your mental health and the health of your home is to declutter everything. Getting stuck in a mess in the house can do you a world of good. It means that you have more space to live, sure, but it also means that you have more space to think. You cannot think clearly, and problem solves in a home full of stuff that doesn’t have a home. This is the very reason you should be decluttering at least twice a year.



It would be best if you remembered, though, that this is a process. Clutter builds up really quickly in the house – especially when you have kids around. There has to be some order to your decluttering process, or all you’re going to do is prove that you cannot keep a clean space. So, whether it comes to choosing the right dumpster type to declutter safely or start building a decluttering calendar, you need to make sure that you are really ready to get stuck in.

Are You Ready to Declutter Your Home Space

Set a deadline. It can often help to work within strict time frames if you plan to strip out the house and declutter. You need to make this goal of decluttering a plan, and it’s not a plan until you write it all down. Get yourself a timetable set up and start looking at ways that you can fit your decluttering goals into the timetable. A deadline can work to motivate you, and it shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Know how you’re going to do it. Are you enlisting help? Are you choosing a specific approach such as KonMari? You need to make sure that you have the right thinking and approach to make your decluttering efforts successful ones. A proper plan can really help you here, as you will be able to go ahead and work on your home without being pulled off track. Your system for decluttering is going to define how well this all goes, so make sure that you have researched some of the better systems out there. This will help you to know what will work best for you!

Set that system up. You have your system and you have your deadline. Now is the time to set it up. Take a couple of personal days at work if necessary, this is a task that will require all of your focus so don’t let anything (including work) pull you away from it!