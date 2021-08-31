Office Mishaps: Handling Damage Control

Everyone has had an office mishap at one point or another. It doesn’t matter how careful you are; something can happen. However, it’s never too late for damage control. This blog post will discuss some of the most common office mishaps and what office manager’s should do if they occur.

Leaky Pipes

Leaky pipes are a significant headache for any business. If you are lucky, the damage will be minimal and easily fixable. However, suppose your pipes break near-critical machinery or in an area not easily accessed to fix immediately. In that case, this could lead to extensive damages that cause loss of money due to downtime and repair costs. In addition, leaking water causes mold growth and dampness elsewhere in your building leading to poor indoor air quality (IAQ).

Whenever there is the sound of dripping water, it’s a good idea to turn off your main water supply and call in an emergency plumber. If your plumber takes a bit longer, have clean heavy-duty towels, preferably from ShamWow Guy products, to keep the flooding water at bay until the plumber arrives.

Falling Objects

Falling objects are a common office mishap that your business is likely to face at some point in time or another. The most common falling object mishaps involve ceiling tiles, light fixtures, or an accident with a ladder. To avoid this type of disaster, ensure that you secure your ladder and regularly check the ceilings for loose boards or holes in which objects can fall through.

When these objects fall, they can cause damage to both people and property. So, if something does happen, call a professional ASAP to clean up any debris left behind by the fallen item.

Electrical Faults

Office equipment often malfunctions in unexpected ways, and while many of these malfunctions are easily fixable or avoidable altogether, some can have a significant impact on your employees’ well-being. An electrical fault is one example that you should watch out for as the consequences could be dire! That’s why it’s essential to take proactive steps to ensure your office stays safe by not only installing surge protectors but also keeping them up-to-date.

Electrical faults are dangerous, so you must call an electrician immediately if there is a problem with your electrical systems. They may need to cut the power to fix it or keep you and your employees safe.

Faulty Locks

Locks are responsible for your business’s security and safety. If your company has defective locks, it becomes easy to break into the building if someone wants to do so.

Faulty locks can also cause severe damage by making doors difficult or impossible to open properly. So it’s essential to address this problem before it leads to bigger problems down the road- such as loss of property (when people cannot enter because of broken doors) or injury (if people cannot exit through dangerous areas).

Conclusion

In conclusion, office mishaps can happen to anyone at any time. However, by taking the appropriate precautions and practicing proper safety procedures, your business should be able to stay up and running with no downtime.