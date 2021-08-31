Kitchen Remodel: Boost Your Home Value Immediately

If you are looking for ways to boost the resale value of your home, you should definitely consider a kitchen remodel. While there are many ways to get a higher price, your kitchen is something that the vast majority of potential buyers will be very interested in. Keeping that in mind, read on to discover the top aspects of your kitchen that will directly impact the resale value of your home.

Overall aesthetics

Let’s begin with the overall aesthetics of your kitchen. After all, this is the first thing that potential buyers are going to see. So, naturally, you want them to be wowed by the styles and appearance of your kitchen. So your appliances, lighting, flooring, which you can use floor stripping machines to refresh, and counters and cabinets need to work together to create an eye-catching and beautiful appearance.

Countertops

Countertops are of huge importance when it comes to the value of your kitchen. It would be best to choose countertops made from a strong, solid, and durable surface, for example, quartz or granite. Your buyer won’t want to go through the hassle of having to change the countertops in your kitchen, which is why you should do this beforehand if your current ones are worn and dated.

Cabinets

No kitchen remodel will be complete without considering investing in new cabinets. Do your cabinets extend to the ceiling and offer additional storage space? Do they include soft-close drawers and doors? If not, these are aspects that you should most certainly be considering. Storage space is of paramount importance in any kitchen. You need to think about the space currently available in your kitchen and whether you are using it to full effect. After all, if your kitchen cabinets don’t extend all the way to the ceiling, you are certainly missing out on valuable storage space. It would help if you also considered using your kitchen’s wall space to boost the functionality of the room.

Openness to the rest of the property

This is another key aspect to consider. Is your kitchen an open and welcoming area that is perfect for entertaining? If not, is there anything you can do about this? Perhaps you could widen the kitchen door space? Or, why not knock a wall down and create more openness?

Function and flow

Last but not least, the final aspect that will impact the resale value of your home concerning your kitchen is the flow and function of the room. Is your kitchen easy to navigate and access? Do you have maximum utilized space? There is nothing more frustrating than walking into a kitchen and the layout being confused. It needs to be easy and enjoyable to use.

From your countertops to the function and flow of your kitchen, there is a lot that needs to be considered when determining how your kitchen impacts our home’s overall resale value. However, by making a few clever changes, you can significantly change your asking price.