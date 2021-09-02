Abortion Law: Texas Plays a Wedge

Will the People Follow Texas to the Right on Women Reproduction Rights?

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the Texas abortion law after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights by leaving in place a state law that prohibits the vast majority of abortions.

The decision is a major milestone in the fight over abortion, as opponents have sought to roll back access to the procedure for decades. But, leave it to a Koch-controlled state like Texas to play this card when they also control the Supreme Court, thanks to Trump.

By a 5-4 vote, the justices fell in line. They denied an emergency request by abortion and women’s health providers for an injunction on enforcement of the ban, which took effect early on Wednesday while litigation continues.

In an unsigned explanation, the court’s majority said the decision was “not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law” and allowed legal challenges to proceed.

The Democratic Party has threatened to expand SCOTUS and end the filibuster but hasn’t done either one. Both parties are controlled by the oligarchy, so it’s a show to make it look like there are laws and democracy when we have neither one. The question is will Democratic voters stick with the party for women and POC, or will they continue bailing on the party over economic inequality and climate change issues?

Abortion is a wedge issue designed to divide the country. In fact, the abortion law signed by Governor Abbott cast the responsibility of enforcing the “law” onto the people — not the state as they attempt to circumvent Roe v. Wade.

The law would amount to a near-total ban on the procedure in Texas, as 85% to 90% of abortions are obtained after six weeks of pregnancy and would probably force many clinics to close. So be prepared, Hoosiers and the other Red States around the country controlled by the Koch network.

Such a ban has never been permitted in any state since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, in 1973. We’ll see what happens when SCOTUS takes up the case later this year with a ruling expected in 2022 — an election year.

How far will the country slide to the right politically before the leftist voters stop following along?