A Survival Guide for Life as a New Mother

If you want to prepare for life as a new mother, then you have come to the right place. This guide will help you find out everything you need to know about what lies ahead while preparing yourself properly.

Do Less

Most mothers in this day and age think that they should be busy doing everything for their children. That being said, what children need more than anything else is to have someone present and self-aware. They need someone gentle with themselves as well as someone who is grounded. If you have a grounded presence, this will help wire your baby’s brain for the rest of their lives. If you can be gentle with yourself, then this will help your baby, too, so make sure that you keep this in mind if you can.

Sometimes it’s a Phase

They will not go to college with a soother. The time will come when they do not wake up three times a night, and on top of this, they will learn how to eat with their fork one day. So don’t rush your little ones through any age, and don’t rush them through any stage either. You will look back one day and wish that you didn’t.

Your Body is your Superpower

There is a lot of pressure for you to bounce back after your “baby body.” But, at the end of the day, your body will not be the same as you were before your baby, and it shouldn’t be either. Instead, you will be stronger because you created a miracle. Your body is remarkable at the end of the day, so make sure you treat it this way. Show it a lot of love, patience, and ultimately compassion.

Don’t Worry about the Small Stuff

If your child falls over for the very first time, then there’s a high chance that you do not need to visit the emergency room. So don’t sweat the small stuff, and take the time to relax a little. These things happen, and the more you can think about this, the more you will benefit. If you want to help yourself, then try and tell yourself that nobody is perfect and that you are doing a fantastic job just as you are.

Disconnect from Nursing

Try and disconnect nursing from sleeping as soon as you can. You need to get your baby used to go to sleep without milk. It may be that you can swap out the milk with a song and a cuddle. If you can get them in this routine, it will help them immensely, not to mention that it will also help you, so make sure that you keep this in mind as much as possible as a new mother.

Find some Perspective

Most of the time, you may find that people have concerns about their children because of their own insecurities. When you are aware of your fears and how you impose them, it will help you to stop imposing the same fears on your children. First, you have to trust that your child is unfolding as they should instead of following a timeline you have created for them. If you can do this, you will soon find that it is easy to put less pressure on yourself.

Be Open to Advice

Everyone will try and give you advice as a new mother. It doesn’t matter whether this advice is solicited because you need to listen to other people’s experiences if you are about to have a baby. You also need to try and gain perspective from others, as this will help you know what is right for you and your family. Finally, let your motherly instincts take over, as this will help you become the best you can be.

Get back into Exercise

When you have got the all-clear with exercise, that doesn’t mean that you should jump back into everything at the pace you once did. If you want to start, then you need to keep your fitness goals both small and manageable. You also need to keep them realistic if possible. Remember that every bit counts, whether you need to go for a walk or squeeze in a workout when your baby is sleeping. If you can, now would be the time for you to explore the idea of perineal reeducation as this will stop you from peeing when you sneeze, so keep that in mind if you want to take that next step towards regaining your strength.

Sleep

Sleep like you are never going to sleep again. Allow people to give you some help with your baby so that you can nap if you need to. They have likely been in your shoes before. If you can, try and avoid being superwoman. After all, you already are. You have created and then birthed a baby, and this is amazing.

Trust Yourself

Everyone you know will have some advice. They will also have some opinions about how you should raise your child. That being said, you have to know that you are the only real person who knows your child. So, when you want to ask an expert about something, sit down and get in touch with your own senses. If you are still at a loss, then you may want to ask someone. That being said, your own opinion is most likely right.

Take some Pictures

You will truly never regret having too many images of your children. As your baby grows, you will stumble across pictures of them, and this will make your day. If you look back on pictures, this will give you some perspective on your child’s age and help you through some rough patches. These pictures might not seem like a lot now, but eventually, they will become some of your most valued possessions.