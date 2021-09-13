Leadership: How To Get The Best Out of Your Team

Most entrepreneurs will depend on a team of people to build and run a successful business. So whether you employ five or five hundred people, it’s beneficial to be proactive in getting the best out of your employees. In this article, we’ll discuss some effective steps in leadership to take your team to the top.

Times have changed, and studies show that more and more employees prioritize work-life balance, flexibility, career opportunities, and health and wellbeing over salary. As an employer, it’s crucial to understand what your employees want and how to build an employee benefits package that caters to their needs and preferences. Part of leadership is looking for ways to use benefits to enhance morale, promote wellbeing and encourage the most talented candidates to join your business. Engage with your employees, ask them questions, collect feedback, and watch for new trends. It’s also helpful to see what other companies and organizations are offering.

One of the most important considerations for employees who are considering accepting a new role is career development. An existing employee may decide to move elsewhere because there are no opportunities to progress at your company, or prospective employees might decide to accept an offer from another employer rather than joining your team. As an employer, it’s precious to encourage your employees to progress and develop new skills and offer them a platform to grow.

From in-house training to online or college courses, there are options to suit every business. For example, consider the benefits of courses offered by a graduate school for nurses for a medical practice or leadership and management programs for sales, marketing, or finance businesses. As a leader, you can foster ambition, add new skills to your team, and create a more confident, capable workforce by championing development. Enabling employees to enhance their career prospects could also help you keep hold of your most talented team members and boost retention rates.

Most of us would admit that we respond positively to rewards, incentives, and praise. If you’ve been working long hours or you’ve achieved amazing results, it’s natural to want to feel valued. However, if your employer never comments on your dedication or rewards overtime or achievements, your morale may be low, and you might start looking for jobs at other companies. In the art of leadership, it’s critical to recognize effort and offer your team rewards or praise when they are due. This doesn’t have to mean huge bonuses or lavish gifts. Even small tokens, such as a shout-out at the monthly catch-up, a day off, or a party for the team at the end of a successful project, can make the difference.

Communication is one of the most important elements of seamless, effective teamwork. As a leader, encourage your employees to talk to each other, keep in touch even if they are working remotely, and raise queries or ask questions if they have concerns or need clarification. Get together as a group frequently and make time for one-to-one or small group discussions. Make sure that everyone has a chance to offer ideas or share thoughts and listen. Listen to feedback, take opinions and suggestions on board, and create a culture that facilitates and celebrates openness.

Happy, healthy employees are often the most productive. Productivity doesn’t always correlate with long hours, and flexibility often holds the key to employees being more efficient and working smarter. Being flexible can help employees play to their strengths and manage their schedules in a way that suits them. If you establish core hours, for example, your team has the option to set their own working hours outside of this time period. Early risers can start at 6 am and finish at 3 pm, while those who take a while to feel alert and alive in the mornings can work from 10 am until 6 pm, for example.

It’s also beneficial to combine working from home or remote work with office-based days if this is viable for your business and works for your employees. The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work, but some employees have enjoyed being at home a lot more than others. As their leader, please communicate with your team and see how they feel about locations and working hours.

To take your business to the top, it’s highly likely that you will need an incredible team. If you are an employer, there are several steps you can take to get more out of individuals and create a strong, dedicated, motivated, passionate, productive team. Communicate openly, encourage progression and development, provide benefits that will appeal to your employees, and recognize and reward hard work and achievements