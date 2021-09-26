Julian Assange to Be Assassinated by Pompeo’s Justice Department & CIA

Under the category of what doesn’t surprise me about the corrupt United State’s Justice Department, two Yahoo News journalists just released a well-researched story about Mike Pompeo, and Donald Trump wants to “kidnap or assassinate Julian Assange while in London.

Considering how Pompeo and Trump assassinate Antifa’s Michael Reinoehl in Washington state, this is of no surprise to me at all. They used the Justice Department as a secret weapon to undermine the rule of law instead of upholding the laws.

Julian Assange is a Journalist/Publisher

The whole case with Julian Assange has been politically motivated, including the removal of Julian from Ecuador’s London Embassy. The spying on Julian and flipping of the country from socialist to a US Oligarchy was funded by the late Sheldon Adelson, one of the prominent GOP supporters of Trump.

The authors, Zach Dorfman, Sean D. Naylor and Michael Isikoff write:



Some senior officials inside the CIA and the Trump administration even discussed killing Assange, going so far as to request “sketches” or “options” for how to assassinate him. Discussions over kidnapping or killing Assange occurred “at the highest levels” of the Trump administration, said a former senior counterintelligence official. “There seemed to be no boundaries.” The conversations were part of an unprecedented CIA campaign directed against WikiLeaks and its founder. The agency’s multipronged plans also included extensive spying on WikiLeaks associates, sowing discord among the group’s members, and stealing their electronic devices. While Assange had been on the radar of U.S. intelligence agencies for years, these plans for an all-out war against him were sparked by WikiLeaks’ ongoing publication of extraordinarily sensitive CIA hacking tools, known collectively as “Vault 7,” which the agency ultimately concluded represented “the largest data loss in CIA history.” President Trump’s newly installed CIA director, Mike Pompeo, was seeking revenge on WikiLeaks and Assange, who had sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape allegations he denied. Pompeo and other top agency leaders “were completely detached from reality because they were so embarrassed about Vault 7,” said a former Trump national security official. “They were seeing blood. https://news.yahoo.com/kidnapping-assassination-and-a-london-shoot-out-inside-the-ci-as-secret-war-plans-against-wiki-leaks-090057786.html

DNC Leaks Changed Things

Wikileaks continued work without Assange in the office ticked off the CIA and NSA. Releasing the DNC’s emails of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta’s campaign strategy with the American media to hurt Bernie Sanders’ primary campaign in 2016 was a massive embarrassment for the Deep State. So much so, they created the entire #RussiaGate conspiracy to cover it up. That turned out to be a futile waste of money, but it kept TV media busy, and DNC supporters satisfied for four years of Trump – he was a Russian stooge. How could Trump be a Russian stooge and pursue Julian Assange for being a Russian stooge was never apparent to the faithful?

Also missing is the unsolved murder of Seth Rich, who was considered the source of the DNC leaks since he worked in the IT Department and had access to download the emails, and was a Bernie Sanders progressive. He was upset over what Hillary and her crowd had done. So was Tulsi Gabbard, who quit the DNC board.

Vault 7 Changed Things

Then Vault 7 was released, and things changed with the Deep State – Wikileaks was no longer considered a free press and wasn’t entitled to freedom of expression. Pompeo classified the media company as a “non-state hostile actor.” This prompted an uptick in activities within our IC:

U.S. spy agencies developed good intelligence on WikiLeaks associates’ “patterns of life,” particularly their travels within Europe, said a former national security official. U.S. intelligence was particularly keen on information documenting travel by WikiLeaks associates to Russia or countries in Russia’s orbit, according to the former official. At the CIA, the new designation meant Assange and WikiLeaks would go from “a target of collection to a target of disruption,” said a former senior CIA official. Proposals began percolating upward within the CIA and the NSC to undertake various disruptive activities — the core of “offensive counterintelligence” — against WikiLeaks. These included paralyzing its digital infrastructure, disrupting its communications, provoking internal disputes within the organization by planting damaging information, and stealing WikiLeaks members’ electronic devices, according to three former officials. https://news.yahoo.com/kidnapping-assassination-and-a-london-shoot-out-inside-the-ci-as-secret-war-plans-against-wiki-leaks-090057786.html

This is an excellent piece of investigative journalism that reframes much of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, and #RussiaGate sage. It reveals how the CIA operates and how the Justice Department of the USA can twist facts to their liking. The only issue I found with the article is the piece Ecuador played. The article said that Ecuador was working with Russia to kidnap Assange and take him to Moscow possibly. That doesn’t jive with my sources and the reality that President Lenin Moreno turned his country from socialist to US oligarchy overnight, causing significant riots among his country members:

Within months of winning the election, Moreno started moving away from his election platform, thus igniting a feud with ex-president Rafael Correa. Later in 2018, through a referendum, Moreno reversed several key pieces of legislation passed by the Correa administration that targeted wealthy individuals and banks. He also reversed a previous referendum allowing indefinite re-election, and established the Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social Transitorio [es] (CPCCS-T), which has supra-constitutional powers, to “evaluate control authorities and judges”, with the aim of removing what remains of Correa’s influence. Since the creation of CPCCS-T, Moreno has used it to oust and replace government officials, provincial judges, the judicial council, and the National Electoral Council (CNE). Moreno’s government adopted a conservative policy: reduction of public spending, trade liberalization, and flexibility of the labour code. The Productive Development Act enshrines an austerity policy, and reduces the development and redistribution policies of the previous mandate. In the area of taxes, the authorities aim to “encourage the return of investors” by granting amnesty to fraudsters and proposing measures to reduce tax rates for large companies. In addition, the government waives the right to tax increases in raw material prices and foreign exchange repatriations. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Len%C3%ADn_Moreno

Conclusion of Julian Assange Case

I would think the case against Julian Assange should be dropped based on this article. There is no way Julian should be extradited to a country that had plans to kill him. He got from the Ecuadorian Embassy to Belmarsh Prison via British police is now questionable and most likely an international crime.

Finally, there is more investigative journalism to be done regarding Ecuador and Lenin Moreno. What role did they play with Sheldon Adelson, UC Global, and possibly Mossad (Israel Intelligence Agency)? There are still a few missing pieces that I hope a free Assange will work on himself.