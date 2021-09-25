New Home Tips

When you’re moving to a new home, it might feel like all your challenges are done by the time you get the final box unpacked and have your first sleep in your new home. However, rarely does a newly bought home meet all the individual or family’s needs who just moved into it. As such, here are a few needs you should think to take care of, as well.

Clean it up

You might think that a home’s previous owner will have tidied up before moving out. It’s very likely that they did, as well. However, in the process of moving in, it’s easy to mess the home back up again, with dust and debris kicked up all around the property. As such, to make sure that you can appreciate it fully, it’s worth taking the time to give the new home a spring clean so that you can enjoy it at its best. Also, you will want to get an idea of how long it takes to clean the home and any particular needs that certain types of flooring, counters, or walls might have.

Get your utilities on

When you first move into your home, it’s essential to make sure that you have already called your electric company, water providers, and any other utilities you rely on to get the house powered and running by the time that you move in. However, it can be challenging to manage the installation of new internet before you move in, so that should be one of the things you consider first, looking at your map of local providers at sites like Broadband Now to choose the fastest and most cost-effective for you. It takes time for the hardware to get sent out and installed, after all.

Test the electrics and plumbing

Getting the utilities up and running is one thing, but you need to make sure that they’re working effectively and safely as well. The first thing you should do is locate the fuse box as well as the water mains valve. This way, if there are any problems, you can shut them off immediately. Next, test every light and an electrical outlet to ensure they work without issues and know the signs that you may need an electrician to come out. Similarly, test all your faucets, toilets, and showers throughout the home to ensure that you don’t have to hire a plumber. Finally, don’t forget to check out any larger appliances that might have been left behind as well to make sure they’re still working without any problems.

Have the HVAC checked out

While they might not be as crucial as running water, working heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems will be vital to making sure that it stays comfortable and safe in the home. As such, you should make sure that you get in touch with teams like Kelley & Dawson Service to take a look at your HVAC set-up. In addition, you want to make sure that you’re using efficient systems so that they don’t send your energy bills rocketing sky high during the winter and summer. Finally, it’s vital to have your heating checked once a year as well, as poorly maintained heaters can become a severe fire risk in the home, which you should avoid at all cost, of course.

Make it your secure haven

One of the first things you should do on moving into your new home is to change the locks. You might trust that the previous owners have given you all copies of the keys they used, but you can never confirm that no one but you can access your home until you change those locks and have new keys cut. However, making sure that you feel safe in your own home can go much further with the help of teams like Watchmen Security Services. Whether it’s with CCTV cameras, a remote alarm system, as well as things like smart doorbells or even a simple safe or two, there are various ways to make your home more secure. So please don’t be shy when it comes to investing in your peace of mind, especially in a new area, until you are entirely comfortable.

Start a “fix list”

If you’re fortunate, then you will move into a home that requires very little work at all. Maybe the most you will need is a little oil for the door hinges if you’re lucky. But, for most new homes, that’s not going to be the case. There will be common fixes that you should check for, as well as some changes or installations that you might want to make. Take the time to inspect the home carefully and start keeping a DIY list. Every time you discover another little new thing that irks you, add it to the list. It’s a good idea to keep the list in a visible place, such as on a blackboard in the kitchen, so that you can work on it, not just to add to it.

Think childproofing and pet-proofing

Unless you’re moving into the home by yourself, then yours are likely not to be the only needs you must consider. If you are responsible for any children or pets, you are also responsible for making sure that the home is safe for them. Pet-proofing the house is as simple as making sure that anything that might be dangerous is kept out of reach for them and that any garden space doesn’t contain plants that might be poisonous. Childproofing your home can require some more complex tasks, depending on the age of the children that you’re trying to look after.

Start decorating

Not all of your needs in the new home are related to keeping it safe and secure, or even practically-minded at that. You also want to make sure that it feels like your home. This might mean taking the time to get to know the space and, from there, to figure out how you’re going to style it. It’s always worth keeping a little bit of a budget for home improvements that can add value like kitchen remodeling. Sometimes, just a few changes to your interior here and there can make it feel like you have made the home your own, allowing you to be much more comfortable in it.

Get to know the area

If you haven’t had the opportunity yet, then now is the time to take a walk around your neighborhood (if it’s pedestrian-friendly) to get to know your local area. It’s best to do this with some company to feel safe and comfortable in going through new territory and doing it in the daytime. If your neighbors are outdoors a lot, then don’t be afraid to say hi to them. Some of them may make the first move and come to welcome you to the neighborhood, but even if they don’t, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t become friends with them. Often, it just takes a little energy to break the ice.

Don’t procrastinate; check off your list of needs sooner rather than later to avoid adding more changes and investments on down the line.