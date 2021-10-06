Alternative Medicine: 4 Stress and Anxiety Reducing Treatments

Alternative medicine gets a bit of a bad reputation. Primarily as being palmed off by quacks just looking to make a quick buck. But the landscape of alternative treatments has changed as more research is done into the subject.

Now, many alternative therapies are great options for relieving stress, anxiety, and many other health issues. And not just because someone said they will. But because scientific research shows them working. However, it’s worth pointing out that alternative treatments aren’t for everyone. Some people will need traditional medicine to help their ailments. But, at the same time, others will be able to use alternative therapies to complement conventional medical care.

Whatever way you decide to incorporate holistic treatments into your life, here are four alternative therapies for relieving stress and anxiety that work.

Mushroom Supplements

Supplements have a long history of being helpful to us. However, thanks to modern research, it’s becoming more and more evident that many things in nature can provide us with much more than initially thought.

Mushrooms have always been thought of as being significant as part of a healthy diet. But it’s been found that there are mushrooms out there that do more than keep us healthy. It’s not the mushrooms you’ll be used to seeing either; it’s the more exotic ones that seem to hold the key to inner calm and more robust immune systems.

Lions Mane has been found to improve your brain function and is helpful to those with diseases that affect brain function. In addition, there are components found in Reishi mushrooms that could help strengthen the immune system in its fight against cancer. Thanks to all this research and the positive results, mushrooms are having a moment. And supplements of the exotic ones are widely available online.

Mushrooms are rich in B vitamins that are widely regarded as stress-reducing vitamins and enable the nervous system to function correctly. Cordyceps and Reishi mushrooms are considered the best for helping reduce symptoms of anxiety and promote feelings of calm.

CBD

There has been a lot of research into the CBD component of Marijuana. Unlike its THC friend, CBD has no psychoactive properties. It does, however, contain the muscle and body relaxing properties that Marijuana is famous for as alternative medicine.

That’s precisely why CBD has become so popular. People can help ease pain, nausea, and tiredness symptoms without having their typical day affected. And when you find the correct dosage, CBD is a brilliant stress reliever by helping reduce anxiety and promote better sleep.

Thanks to its popularity, CBD comes in so many different forms. From oils to CBD gummies, there’s something for everyone on the market. And they all put you in control of your dosage, so it’s easy to find what works best for you.

Acupressure

Not to be confused with Acupuncture, Acupressure is where practitioners use their hands’ elbows, or feet to apply pressure to particular points on the body. These points are called meridians. The theory is that these meridians carry energy around the body, and illness occurs when one becomes blocked or out of balance.

Acupressure is used to unblock these channels and allow the energy to flow normally. And there are a lot of studies that have found some very positive results from this alternative therapy. For example, a study with a group of kids found that Acupressure helped them sleep better. In addition, a study revealed the treatment was effective at relieving pain from lower back pain to labor pains.

There have even been a range of studies that have found Acupressure has a positive effect on mental health. Capable of relieving stress and symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Reflexology

Much like Acupressure, Reflexology involves applying pressure to specific areas. But this time, they’re on the hands, feet, or ears. There are different points on each of these body parts that correspond to specific areas in the body. Applying pressure is believed to affect these areas positively.

Reflexology is widely used as an alternative medicine alongside more traditional methods. Plenty of studies show Reflexology being a great benefit to people dealing with depression, anxiety, and general stress.

Conclusion

There are plenty of alternative medicine treatments that patients wanting to relieve stress and anxiety can turn to. And we may find this happening more and more as traditional medicine fails to help patients, causing them more harm than good.

As with any treatment, research or chatting to a professional is the best place to start when you’re unsure. Professionals will suggest the best treatment for you and are there if you have any questions.

You can use alternative methods in any way you want. Whether that’s on their own or alongside traditional medicine, if you are already on medication before starting an alternative treatment, consult your doctor to make sure they won’t interact with each other. This means you can ensure you’ll get the most out of all your treatments.